Tesla AI Leadership & Highlights At World AI Conference In China

Published

Tesla joined more than 400 exhibitors who were in Shanghai, China, to showcase their capabilities and advancement in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

From the 6th to the 8th of July, Shanghai was hosting the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Since Tesla is at the forefront of real-world AI and has a massive presence in China, it was there as well. So, how could such an event be missed by the US-based automotive technology company?

According to the official tweet of Tesla Asia, Tesla took its Autopilot (Full Self-Driving) cars and a prototype of the Optimus robot to the World AI Conference. Both of these Tesla products are the torchbearers of the Tesla Vision AI, which is paving the way for Full Self-Driving and enabling robots to recognize the world around them.

“Buckle up for an extraordinary showcase of innovation at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai,” Tesla posted in a tweet to announce its participation in the World AI Conference.

A blue Tesla Model Y and an Optimus Tesla Robot prototype on showcase at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China. Image courtesy of Tesla, Inc. / Tesla Asia / Twitter.

Earlier this month, Technoking and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk was tagged in a tweet by a follower and a TSLA retail investor reminding him of the rise in self-driving AI progress made by the Chinese automakers. To which, Musk responded that Tesla is far ahead in AI and no other car company is anywhere close to Tesla in this area.

“Tesla is shifting emphasis to diffusion for compute efficiency, but will probably drop even that,” Elon Musk tweeted. “No company is anywhere close to Tesla in useful AI compute per Watt,” he added.

Graph: Tesla FSD Beta driven nearly 200 million miles since its inception. Trend of driven miles from March 2021 to March 2023. Source: 2023 Tesla Shareholder Meeting.

The number of FSD Beta miles driven during testing is another big advantage Tesla has over other car manufacturers. Tesla at its 2023 Shareholder Meeting announced that its cars have driven almost 200 million miles on FSD Beta.

World Artificial Intelligence visitors take pictures of the Tesla Optimus robot prototype at Tesla’s booth at the event. Image courtesy of Tesla, Inc. / Tesla Asia / Twitter.

The terminology Musk used in his tweet, like “Transformers” and “Diffusion,” is far from a layman or even a tech-educated person’s understanding. But what Elon Musk was trying to convey is that Tesla is constantly innovating and coming up with ways to keep its technological edge over the competition.

And this continuous improvement cycle is not just limited to the software updates or AI, Tesla practices it in every piece of its product cycle, from factory construction to car design & production, safety, and even deliveries.

However, YouTuber Dr. Know-it-all used his vast background in software development and AI research along with input from the famous ex-Google employee and MIT researcher James Damore to explain the differences between Transformers and Diffusion in AI.

Because this is a fairly complex topic, I will let you watch Dr.’s video if you’re interested to learn about it. However, he also said that we can be totally wrong about what Elon Musk means by Diffusion, but at least we can try to understand.

Article originally published on Tesla Oracle.

 
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles.

