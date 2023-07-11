A Message From You To Us: What CleanTechnica Has Inspired

A few days ago, I published a page that explores how CleanTechnica shifts global markets, by breaking it down to the individual decision maker. This is why we do what we do — CleanTechnica‘s mission is to accelerate the cleantech revolution through high-integrity journalism. The flood of cool responses have me overjoyed.

Here are a few snippets:

“Your site is a go to place for me when I am discussing data and facts with those around me pushing FUD on climate issues. Often these folks — who know I am doing things to reduce my carbon footprint (bought first plug in Prius in Washington state in 2012; put in solar panels in rainy Tumwater in 2012; put in a whole house heat pump, and hot water heat pump several years ago; sold my ICE and bought a Tesla Model 3 in 2019, and a Model Y in 2022) — send me articles and headlines that seem to challenge the choices I’m making.” —Jeff W.

“I have learnt a lot from CleanTechnica over the years…. It has totally convinced me that in the 5 houses my partner and I are building to try and help ease the chronic rental property shortage in Australia we MUST GO FULLY ELECTRIC. NO GAS (LNG/LPG) CONNECTION to the house, HEAT PUMPs for Water and A/C heating/cooling, Tonnes of SOLAR on roof, Induction cooktop. The estate developed fits gas connections as standard. I had to fight to ensure it was removed, that no gas meter was installed, no connection attached etc. They couldn’t understand why I wouldn’t want gas attached (just in case)…. [CleanTechnica] convinced me to install 3-phase connection in my own house and an EV charger.” —David L.

“CleanTechnica is an amplifier for cultural mindset change…. I have seen CleanTechnica as a North Star that gently counters the thought, all will remain as it has ever been.” —JB

“I read CleanTechnica with interest the developments in Electric Vehicles and am looking to purchase this year. I trust your site. Australia is a stronghold for the Murdock Media which just spreads FUD each and every day. So your site is on my go to list every day.” —John B.

“About 13 years ago I discovered CleanTechnica…. I come here daily. It is a balm to me, considering the relentless attacks from the polluters.” —Anthony G.

“CleanTechnica is my go to source of information about the environment and solutions to address environmental issues. It is the one source that I read every day…. I have begun to lower my ‘carbon footprint’ by significantly increasing my attic insulation and improving my attic venting as well as installing windows with much better E rating. During renovation I also installed high efficiency appliances. We have also planted many more plants than were on the property when we purchased it. My future will most likely include solar panels and an EV.” —Donald C.

“CleanTechnica has given me hope that humanity can find the right path forward.” —Earl D.

“I edit a news list on climate, so I subscribe to a great many sites and papers, and spend a couple of hours a day browsing a range of tech and scientific sources. Without CleanTechnica I would have missed many of the most important stories and a good portion of my morning enjoyment. Blessings on you, CleanTechnica.” —Allen T.

“The most important thing I have gotten from you guys is that a lot of good stuff is happening, far more than I realized. Cause I was a bit down and out about the whole thing…. You also made it clear I could buy an EV and how…, though limited options, 14 months ago I ordered an EV, got it early Dec 2022!” —Will G.

“CleanTechnica is my source of light and hope. Reality and so much of the media coverage pertaining to the climate crisis is so depressing. CleanTechnica highlights the rapid, transformational and inspiring stories that make me feel humanity and the planet aren’t completely screwed. It’s also a great source of info that helps me as I try to keep my environmental educational and advocacy work mostly positive focused. There are many people out there doing good work and you do a great job telling those stories.” —Jay F.

“I have bought three Teslas: a Model 3 which I sold, a Model Y which I drive now and a Model 3 for my son. My daughter-in-law just ordered a Chevy Bolt. I purchased a solar roof and 2 power walls for my daughter and son-in-law. My wife and I are full-timers traveling in a motorhome covered with solar panels. We also have a starlink for our internet in our travels. I love all of your articles and read pretty much every one that you publish. It is nice to get straight honest news.” —Mike and Gail L.

“CleanTechnica has been a great source for me for fighting ‘local’ FUD, by local I mean friends relatives and work colleagues. All of which tend to regurgitate what they heard in the mainstream media, without doing their own research to get to the plain facts.” —Gary M.

“I have been following CleanTechnica for several years now and comment now and again. I am now organising a EV Expo and information day in my new town in Queensland.” —John B.

