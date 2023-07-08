Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica
BYD Atto 3
The BYD Atto 3 presented in an event in Manila last December. Photo from BYD Global.

Cars

BYD Will Produce Electric & Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles In Camaçari, Brazil

Published

BYD has announced that it has finalised an agreement to land in Bahia and will build three factories simultaneously in the Camaçari complex, 50 km from Salvador. This initial investment will be around an investment of more than R$3 billion ($620 million).

The complex will consist of three manufacturing units. One of the units will be dedicated to the production of chassis for electric buses and trucks. The second unit will produce hybrid and electric cars, with an estimated capacity of 150,000 units per year in the first phase. The third one will be focused on lithium and iron phosphate processing. Then this unit will serve the global market, leveraging on the existing port infrastructure at the location.

“This is an extremely important moment for BYD in the Americas,” says Stella Li, Executive Vice President CEO of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas. “These new factories in Bahia will bring innovation and the highest standards in technology, this will allow the introduction and acceleration of electromobility in the country, a key movement to combat climate change and really improve people’s quality of life.”

The three plants will start operations in the second half of 2024, and will generate more than 5,000 jobs over the next several years. “The social contribution will be significant. We want to hire local labour starting this year so that they can begin receiving all the necessary training and knowledge transfer,” says Tyler Li, President of BYD Brazil. “At BYD, we are strongly committed to contributing and generating value for Brazilians.”

BYD says the new complex will attract suppliers of various types, whether in the technical parts or services sectors. The company intends to contribute to regional development by giving priority to local suppliers. For civil construction works, the company will also prioritize hiring established companies in the region. The production of EVs locally will help avail EVs at lower prices and also support the wider economy.

Its great to see BYD moving to produce its electric vehicles in Brazil.  This follows the company’s move to build another 150,000-units-per-year plant in Thailand. It has also been reported that BYD is seeking to build plants in Europe. This got me thinking. BYD recently launched the Atto 3 in South Africa, and BYD is launching in Morocco. These are already two of the largest auto manufacturing  hubs in Africa. It would be great to have BYD also open plants with at least 150,000 units production capacity in South Africa and Morocco in the near future. This will help lower the costs of vehicles for people on the African continent as well as create much needed employment opportunities whilst supporting the wider economy.

Companies like BYD will help take more affordable markets to the world, and if they are made closer to the source markets, they will open up a lot of opportunities in those markets and help more people transition to electric. One of these more affordable models is the BYD Dolphin, which is now finding its way to more markets around the world, including Brazil where it was launched recently.

Images courtesy of BYD

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Silicon-Anode Battery Progress at Amprius — Podcast:

Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

100 BYD Yuan Plus EVs Delivered To Mexico — Get Ready For A Flood!

Mexico is the 12th largest auto market in the world. BYD is #1 in the world for plugin vehicle sales and #2 for pure...

13 hours ago

Clean Transport

Go-Ahead London Is Adding 299 Electric Buses To Its Fleet This Year

Go-Ahead London is going for a further 141 battery-electric buses, taking the total number of electric buses to be delivered to the operator during...

22 hours ago

Clean Transport

Cape Town Electric Bus Pilot Program Shows $34,000 In Reduced Costs Per Bus Per Year

An excellent case study published by GreenCape and partners gives us an exciting look at Golden Arrow Bus Services’ recent electric bus pilot program...

2 days ago

Cars

World EV Sales Now 16% Of World Auto Sales

Global plugin vehicle registrations were up 50% in May 2023 compared to May 2022, rising to 1,057,00 units. In the end, plugins represented 16%...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.