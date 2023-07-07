New Tesla Deals Cut $500 Off Model 3 and Model Y, $1000 Off Model S and X

Coming off the company’s best quarter ever in deliveries, Tesla doesn’t seem to be suffering from any issues with demand. And yet the company just unveiled a new wave of discounts on all four of its current models. As of today, the company is offering a $500 instant discount on any Model 3 or Model Y purchase as well as a $1,000 instant discount on any Model S or Model X. The company is also offering three free months of Full Self Driving for any car purchased.

The only “catch” is you’ll need to use a referral code in order to get these offers. If you’re an existing Tesla customer, you can use your own code when buying a new car. If you have a friend or family member who owns a Tesla, ask for their code. If you need one, you can use mine:

Tesla referral code link — save $500 to $1,000 on any Tesla car (the Tesla referral code — Christopher55570 — is included in that link)

Tesla is also continuing the inventory discounts which went live last month. If you purchase a car from existing inventory at a Tesla store, you can save $2,000 to $3,000 on a Model 3 or up to $7,500 on a Model S or Model X. You can combine these inventory discounts with the referral discounts, which means you can save up to $8,500 on an inventory Model S or Model X. Buying an inventory car gives you the advantage of instant gratification. It also allows you to check out the fit and finish of the specific car you will be bringing home.

If you’ve been lusting after a Model S Plaid, you can pick one up out of existing inventory for $101,490 after a $7,500 inventory discount and $1,000 referral discount. The standard dual-motor AWD Model S and Model X are also seeing a $7,500 discount on inventory models.

Check out local Tesla inventory at a Tesla store near you:

Last month, the company first started offering the free three-month trial of FSD (Full Self Driving) on the Model S and Model X. It has now expanded the offer to the Model 3 and Model Y in an apparent effort to get its most advanced driver assist functionality into the hands of as many drivers as possible.

Tesla is not currently specifying any expiration date for these offers, but the company reserves the right to suspend offers at any time.

