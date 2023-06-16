Tesla Cuts Model S & Model X Prices by $8,500 in Q2 Inventory Push

As Q2 draws to a close, Tesla is upping the discounts and incentives on select cars, particularly in-stock inventory models available in local Tesla stores. Zach already pointed out the 3 months of free Supercharging on Model 3 purchases, and I wrote about discounts of $2,410 to $3,190 on inventory Model 3 cars. But, today, Tesla went further by dropping the price of inventory Model S and Model X cars by a whopping $7,500. This combines with earlier offers of an additional $1,000 off (with referral code), three free months of Full Self-Driving, and three years of free Supercharging. That’s a whole lot of incentives on two of the top performing EVs available today.

Check inventory at Tesla stores near you:

> Tesla Model S Inventory Deals (Includes Referral Code)

> Tesla Model X Inventory Deals (Includes Referral Code)

Tesla inventory cars range from brand new models with zero miles on the odometer to service loaners and test drive/demo cars. Cars with a few miles on the odometer qualify for an even larger discount. As far as warranty and tax credits are concerned, inventory models are treated the same as brand new custom order cars. Though the Model S and Model X are currently priced above the maximum price for federal tax credits, all Model 3s and Model Ys qualify for the full federal tax credit.

With this deal, you can pick up a Model S AWD for $83,490 ($84,490 minus the additional $1,000 referral bonus), or a ludicrously fast Model S Plaid for $101,490 (including the referral discount). If you prefer the additional size, utility, towing capability, and ride height of the Model X, you can grab a Model X AWD from inventory for $92,740 after the referral discount. The Model X Plaid is also discounted, but only by $6,000 ($5,000 inventory discount plus $1,000 referral discount). With this deal you can pick up a Model X Plaid for $103,990 from Tesla store inventory after the referral bonus.

As you are checking out with your purchase of a Model S or Model X, be sure you see the referral discount of $1,000 being applied as well as the three free months of Full Self-Driving. It’s not easy to add the referral code after the sale has been finalized. The links in this article include my referral code (christopher55570), but you can get a Tesla referral code or referral link from any existing Tesla customer.

For the Model 3, the inventory discount is still $2,410–$3,190 depending on which option you choose. And earlier this month, Tesla announced that all versions of Model 3 and Model Y qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit for eligible buyers. With additional state incentives in California, Colorado, New York, and some other states, the net price of a Model 3 (after incentives) is now below $30,000 for many buyers in the United States. And with three months of free Supercharging and 1,500 Reward Points thrown in, the actual cost of ownership drops even further.

> Check Tesla Model 3 Inventory Near You (Includes Referral Code)

These discounts are subject to change, and most are expiring at the end of this month (June 30, 2023). Tesla frequently experiments with pricing in order to find the sweet spot between supply and demand. Its most popular model (the Model Y) has already been lowered in price several times this year and is seeing a small inventory discount (about $500). But you can also get 1,500 Tesla Reward Points with purchase if you use a referral link or code from an existing Tesla customer.

> Check Tesla Model Y Inventory Near You (Includes Referral Code)

Elon famously predicted that the Tesla Model Y would rise to become the world’s top-selling car, and that prediction came true in Q1 of this year. But with this current slate of discounts and incentives on the Model 3, Model S, and Model X, it’s likely that all Tesla cars are going to see a pop in delivery numbers this quarter.

Related Reading:

Tesla Tries to Sell More Model 3 Cars with Free Supercharging Offer

Tesla Drops Cost of Inventory Model 3 by Up to $3,190 Below List

Sign up for Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast: I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ... Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps —— grow. So ...