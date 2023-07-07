Go-Ahead London Is Adding 299 Electric Buses To Its Fleet This Year

Go-Ahead London is going for a further 141 battery-electric buses, taking the total number of electric buses to be delivered to the operator during 2023 to 299 vehicles. The buses will be provided by Alexander Dennis in collaboration with BYD UK. This new order follows Go-Ahead London’s success in winning contracts for bus routes tendered by Transport for London (TFL). TfL’s vision is to accelerate the delivery of an entirely zero-emission bus fleet by 2030, a target that requires continued Government investment.

In total, 169 BYD–Alexander Dennis Enviro400EV double-deckers and 130 BYD–Alexander Dennis Enviro200EV single-deckers are expected to be supplied by the end of 2023, with deliveries already under way. All the double-deckers will be 10.8 meters long, while the single-deckers will be built to three different lengths of 9.6 meters, 10.2 meters, and 10.9 meters to suit different route profiles and passenger volumes.

Here are the specs of the BYD–Alexander Dennis Enviro200EV:

Construction: Welded steel chassis and aluminum body

Dimensions: Choice of 9.6m, 10.2m, 10.9m, 11.6m, and 12.0m length / 2.47m width / 3.4m height

Tires: 275/70 R22.5

Passenger capacity: Up to 80 passengers with up to 40 seats

Seating: Alexander Dennis SmartSeat or choice of other solutions

Accessibility: 1 or 2 wheelchair spaces accessed via manual ramp at front door or electric ramp at center door

Electric motors: Two BYD motors integrated in drive axle, max. power 2×90kW

Battery system: BYD lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology, 348kWh

Charging system: 102kW DC plug charging

Operational range: Up to 160 miles on a single charge, depending on duty cycle and operating conditions

Climate system: Air conditioning with zero-emission heat pump for heating and cooling

Here are the specs of the BYD–Alexander Dennis Enviro400EV zero-emission buses:

Construction: Welded steel chassis and aluminum body

Dimensions: Choice of 10.3m and 10.8m length / 2.55m width / choice of 4.2m and 4.3m height

Tires: 275/70 R22.5

Passenger capacity: Up to 87 passengers with up to 72 seats (43 in upper saloon, 29 in lower saloon)

Seating: Alexander Dennis SmartSeat or choice of other solutions

Accessibility: 1 or 2 wheelchair spaces accessed via manual ramp at front door or electric ramp at center door

Electric motors: Two BYD motors integrated in drive axle, max. power 2×150kW

Battery system: BYD lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology, 339kWh (10.3m) or 375/382kWh (10.8m)

Charging system: 112kW DC plug charging with option of 300kW roof-mounted charging rails

Operational range: Up to 160 miles on a single charge, depending on duty cycle and operating conditions

Climate system: Forced air circulation with zero-emission heat pump for heating and cooling

All the electric buses on order will benefit from the collective expertise of BYD and Alexander Dennis. The buses combine BYD’s world-leading Iron-Phosphate Battery technology and innovation in highly integrated electric powertrains developed for safety, efficiency, and reliability, with the renowned expertise of Alexander Dennis for quality bodywork and assembly.

This new fleet will take the total number of BYD–Alexander Dennis electric buses in the Go-Ahead London fleet to 577, confirming the company as the largest operator of the partnership’s clean buses. It’s great to see that Go-Ahead London will have close to 600 of these electric buses in its fleet by the end of the year.

More than two-thirds of all zero-emission buses currently in service or on order for Transport for London routes have been supplied by the BYD–Alexander Dennis partnership.

Go-Ahead London Engineering Director Richard Harrington said: “As the capital’s largest, and most experienced electric bus company, we are in the process of introducing around 300 zero-emission vehicles this year. This pace of innovation would not be possible without dependable industry partners like BYD and Alexander Dennis, who are building these new buses to our exacting specification. This now includes an eye-catching new interior with high-backed seats and additional amenities, which is proving very popular with the traveling public.”

BYD UK Managing Director Frank Thorpe said: “We are very pleased to support Go-Ahead London once again with another significant electric bus order, as it continues to expand its zero-emission fleets. It underlines how effectively BYD–Alexander Dennis buses are providing an efficient and reliable solution for operators seeking to introduce more eco-friendly bus services. BYD is dedicated to developing innovative and effective EV technology for a more sustainable future and to see how operators, such as Go-Ahead, are embracing ‘electric’ is making the ‘green dream’ come alive.”

Alexander Dennis President & Managing Director Paul Davies, said: “We’re delighted that the largest single operator of electric buses in the UK has again chosen the BYD–Alexander Dennis partnership. This takes the number of our zero-emission buses in the Go-Ahead London fleet to well over 500, representing a stunning vote of confidence in these reliable, cost-effective buses. We look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with Go-Ahead London and supporting the further electrification of its fleet.”

It’s always good to hear about all these developments in the electric bus sector in the UK and in other parts of the world. Recently, Sheffield got its first zero-emission buses, and 100 electric double-decker buses were ordered by Transport For Greater Manchester.

Image courtesy of Alexander Dennis

