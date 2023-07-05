Connect with us

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Tell Us About Your Charging Experience On A Recent Road Trip!

Published

If you drive an EV and have taken it on a road trip recently, we’d love to hear your experience about how it went — your charging experience, the distance/range, planning for it, etc. Let us know in the survey below, and we’ll publish a followup article on it.

 
Silicon-Anode Battery Progress at Amprius — Podcast:

Written By

Scott Cooney (twitter: scottcooney) is a serial eco-entrepreneur focused on making the world a better place for all its residents. Scott is the founder of CleanTechnica and was just smart enough to hire someone smarter than him to run it. He then started Pono Home, a service that greens homes, which has performed efficiency retrofits on more than 16,000 homes and small businesses, reducing carbon pollution by more than 27 million pounds a year and saving customers more than $6.3 million a year on their utilities. In a previous life, Scott was an adjunct professor of Sustainability in the MBA program at the University of Hawai'i, and author of Build a Green Small Business: Profitable Ways to Become an Ecopreneur (McGraw-Hill) , and Green Living Ideas.

