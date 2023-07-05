FIAT Announces Two New EVs, “Future is On Track”

FIAT had a busy 4th of July with the new Fiat 600e and Topolino EVs making their world debuts and marking a new chapter in Stellantis’ plan for Fiat that further reinforces a push for the brand to become the global market leader in sustainable city mobility.

Why the 4th? It’s not just America’s birthday – ‘MURICA! – it’s also the FIAT 500’s birthday, and the brand chose to celebrate its successful recent journey with an overview of both of its present products and its forward-looking vision of the future.

“Fiat’s future is on track. In two years, we have made FIAT more profitable and more global than ever,” says Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Stellantis CMO. “FIAT has become the number 1 Stellantis brand by volume and leader in 3 major markets – Italy, Brazil and Turkey – in 3 different regions. Fiat has a clear role: a sharp focus on simplicity, lateral thinking, joyfulness, and social relevance. All this makes us more attractive for Stellantis: and a Brand worth investing in, in a big way.”

Of its two new electric vehicles, FIAT’s official copy reads:

New FIAT Topolino: Urban Mobility in Italian style

FIAT continues its mission to develop sustainable mobility for the cities where electric driving becomes easy and accessible to all. Joyful, 100% electric – able to access and park anywhere – and only 2.53 meters long it is more agile than a car. With a range of 75km, easy charging – with a simple plug-in at home – and max speed of 45km/h – which fits perfectly with the new trend of speed limit of 30 km/h in the cities -, Topolino is the ideal solution for the urban mobility. Simplicity is the key: the line-up consists of two bodies: the “closed” Topolino and the “open” Topolino Dolcevita, with one color, one wheel design, one interior, plus exciting customization options. Topolino perfectly embodies the New Dolce Vita style and pure Italian beauty and for its introduction FIAT has collaborated with five iconic companies in the world of Made in Italy: Armani, Damiani, Maserati, San Lorenzo yachts and San Pellegrino. Here the link to the campaigns.

New FIAT 600e: the Italian B upgrade

The New Fiat 600e takes the best of the B and B-SUV worlds to offer a beautiful, joyful, and pampered driving experience, marking the Brand’s return to the B-segment. It is the ideal solution for city lovers and is the perfect embodiment of the brand’s values of Italian style and sustainability. It has a generous size of 4,17 meters length, 5-doors, with a comfortable roominess for 5 persons and 15 liters of interior storage – best in class – and a trunk with 360 liters of load capacity. The lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 54 kWh give the New 600e more than 400 km range (WLTP combined cycle) and more than 600 km in the urban cycle. The New Fiat 600e is available in 2 different full-electric versions, New Fiat 600e La Prima, which represents the full upgraded version of the iconic New 500e, and New Fiat (600e)RED, the most accessible version of the New Fiat 600e and a further step of a collaboration launched in 2021 with (RED), the organization founded in 2006 to fight AIDS and ensure preventable and treatable disease is preventable and treatable for everyone. Packed with state-of-the-art safety and assistance features, it brings all the associated benefits to urban and extra-urban mobility with Level 2 Assisted Driving.

It’ll be interesting to see how the new 600e plays in the US, where the compact to mid-size SUV market is particularly strong – but despite the fact that we’ll surely never get the Topolino, that’s the one that interests me most.

What do you guys think? Is the Italian people’s car brand moving in the right direction with its new 500 and 600 EVs, or is it still too much of a “city car” brand to really do well outside of Europe? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.

Source | Images: Stellantis.

