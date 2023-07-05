Connect with us

The first ever ChatGPT-equipped bicycle is released

Bicycles

ChatGPT Comes To The Urtopia Fusion E-bike

Does the world really need a ChatGPT enabled e-bike that shares your biometric and location data with a 3rd party? It’s got one!

Published

If it seems like A.I. is everywhere these days, that’s because it is. Startups and legacy companies alike are stuffing variations of OpenAI’s ChatGPT LLM into just about every product imaginable – and now, it’s in an e-bike. Meet the ChatGPT-enabled Urtopia Fusion.

The Fusion is an updated version of the brand’s lightweight Carbon 1/1s. That bike was co-designed by Urtopia and world-renowned industrial designer Hartmut Esslinger, the mastermind behind Apple Computer’s Snow White design concept used between 1984 and 1990, the finished e-bike is described as, “a piece of art, stylish industrial design, all-road adaptability.”

It’s a good-looking enough bike, but that’s not why we’re talking about it, is it? Urtopia adds ChatGPT to its suite of smart features, and mics and speakers attached to in its e-bike, which the company imagines will make the Fusion into your own personal tour guide while on the road, allowing to ask questions about directions, restaurants, landmarks, and more.

In addition to ChatGPT, Urtopia says the Fusion bike can also record ride data in conjunction with other apps like Apple Health and Strava. The OpenAI LLM can then analyzes all of this biometric and location data and adjusts the bike’s settings in real-time to improve efficiency.

If you trust the enough to allow it to, that is. I mean – wouldn’t, but I’m the CleanTechnica data nutter™, so do with that what you will.

It’s an interesting concept, but with so many smartphone apps, smart glasses, and even smart helmet options already on the market, is this level of built-in technology really needed on a bike – or is this just a cynical money grab meant to cash in on the A.I. frenzy? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know!

Urtopia Fusion ChatGPT E-bike

Urtopia Fusion E-bike; image courtesy Urtopia.

Urtopia Fusion E-bike; image courtesy Urtopia, via DesignBoom.

Source | Images: Urtopia,via DesignBoom, TechGoing.

 
Comments
