Tesla Model Y Tops BEV Sales In New Zealand In June, #2 In Overall Market

2,926 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) were registered last month in New Zealand according to data shared by EVDB New Zealand. Overall, a record 23,560 registrations were recorded in New Zealand in June, 2,556 units higher than the previous biggest month, which was March 2022 (21,004 registrations). That means 12.4% of all the vehicles sold last month in New Zealand were BEVs. The New Zealand Herald reports that the new monthly record last month was driven by buyers trying to beat clean car policy changes that include some reductions in clean car rebates and increasing fees for other vehicles.

Topping the BEV charts was the Tesla Model Y, with 765 units. More importantly, the Model Y was the second best selling vehicle in the overall market! It was only behind the Toyota RAV4, which sold 1,496 units last month. In second place in the BEV market was the BYD Atto 3, with 440 units, followed by the MG ZS EV in third place, with 260 units. The Tesla Model 3 was fourth, with 200 units, and the Hyundai Ioniq rounded up the top 5, with 182 units.

More exciting and affordable BEV options have just been launched in New Zealand, such as the BYD Dolphin. These kinds of affordable BEVs look set to take new BEV sales to higher levels. Two variants of the small hatchback will be offered in New Zealand. These are the standard range version, with a 44.9 kWh battery, and the longer range model that is similar to the one that is coming to Europe, with a 60 kWh battery. The standard range version has a range of about 340 km and will start from about $49,990 New Zealand dollars ($30,311 USD) and about $42,975 NZ dollars after incentives ($26,058 USD). The 60 kWh version with a range of 427 km will start from $55,990 NZ dollars ($3,3950 USD) and $48,975 NZ dollars after incentives ($29,696 USD).

Comments on a lot of forums from people in New Zealand suggest that quite a few people were hoping that the Dolphin would start at lower prices. Some of this expectation is probably driven by the low prices on the entry level BYD Dolphin in China that has 70 kW of power and 180 Nm of torque from the motor as well as a 30.72 kWh BYD Blade Battery (LFP/LiFePO4). It has a max speed of 150 km/h, a full-charge range of roughly 225 km (WLTP), a 7-kW AC onboard charger, and 40-kW DC fast charging capability. This version will not be offered in New Zealand at this time. The 30.72 kWh BYD Dolphin starts from about $15,000 USD in China.

The two variants now offered in New Zealand still make it onto the top ten most affordable new BEVs in New Zealand. The 44.9-kWh Dolphin will now be the joint most affordable BEV in New Zealand along with the GWM Ora Cat and the standard range MG ZS EV. So, actually, the three most affordable BEVs in New Zealand are from China. Is the Chinese wave finally here? We’re looking forward to seeing how the BEV sales chart in New Zealand evolves over the course of the rest of the year. With 12.4% of all the vehicles sold last month in New Zealand being BEVs, the New Zealand market is making some good progress!

