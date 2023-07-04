New MG4 EV XPOWER Hot Hatch Revealed, Just £36,495!

SAIC’s MG4 has been well received in Europe and is registering some very decent sales. In France, the MG4 was in fourth place in the BEV charts last month, getting 2,511 registrations and only trailing the Fiat 500e, the Tesla Model 3, and the Tesla Model Y, which topped the charts with 4,335 registrations. In the UK, the MG4 has also helped propel MG’s sales in the United Kingdom, where MG’s sales are in second place. MG had been promising a dual-motor “hot hatch,” and now it’s finally here.

MG Motor UK has revealed the official pricing and specification of its new high-performance all-electric hatchback, confirming the new MG4 EV XPOWER will be the most powerful production MG car yet when it debuts this July.

Priced starting from just £36,495, MG says the new range-topping MG4 XPOWER firmly underlines the company’s “Get More” philosophy, as an EV performance car offering drivers “breath-taking power and dynamics” at an extremely competitive price.

MG says the new XPOWER model features a highly anticipated dual-motor powertrain delivering 435PS and up to 600Nm of torque, firmly positioning the latest MG4 model alongside the most potent high-performance hatchbacks on the market.

The new hatchback is capable of 0–62 mph in 3.8 seconds. MG says the XPOWER’s electrifying performance contrasts with a series of understated exterior design revisions, with the new model expected to fly under the radar in comparison to the usual high-powered hatchback offerings.

Some of the subtle exterior design and specification enhancements include orange “XPOWER” brake calipers, a two-tone black roof, new 18’’ alloy wheels and polished trim accents, alongside an exclusive new Racing Green colour option. Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK, said: “We’re confident the MG4 XPOWER will shake-up the market like the MG4 SE and Trophy, showing that a compact EV can be affordable, practical and a terrific drive.

“We expect it will appeal to customers looking for a pure performance offering which is the antithesis of the traditionally ‘loud’ high performance hatchback. The XPOWER also retains the generous technology and equipment levels, as well as practical hatchback features, of the award-winning MG4 range.”

The MG4 XPOWER is available to order from this month and promises to be one of the most exciting new electric cars of 2023, marking a new milestone in MG’s highly anticipated return to the performance car market.

The XPOWER is based on MG4’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), and is equipped with an all-new dual-motor configuration that delivers up to 320kW and 435PS to all four wheels, via front (150kW) and rear (170kW) electric motors.

MG says as well as offering hyper hatch-rivalling performance in a straight line, the enhanced drivetrain features sophisticated new technological upgrades to effectively distribute power and maximise driver engagement while cornering. An all-new Dynamic Cornering Control System will be available for the first time on an MG, featuring a locking electronic differential and intelligent motor control to allow torque vectoring between all four wheels, generating maximum traction and outstanding composure in a wide range of driving conditions.

A comprehensive series of suspension upgrades have been completed, featuring recalibrated spring and damper tuning, stiffer anti-roll bars, and sharper steering. Overall suspension stiffness has been increased by up to 25%, meaning the MG4 XPOWER will build upon the acclaimed handling characteristics of the current MG4 models. MG’s engineering team has also recalibrated the regenerative braking software to allow one-pedal driving in suitable situations. Increased stopping power reduces the MG4 XPOWER’s 62–0 mph stopping distance to just 33.9 metres, generated via uprated, ventilated 345mm discs on all four corners, with new premium Bridgestone Turanza tyres offering excellent levels of grip without compromising rolling efficiency. A new launch control feature allows drivers to experience XPOWER in its ultimate form by sprinting from 0–62 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

“Hot hatches” are a really big deal and have a cult-like following. At this price, the MG4 XPOWER looks like it is well set to shake things up in this segment.

