Sheffield Gets Its First Electric Buses, & 100 Electric Double-Deckers Ordered For Greater Manchester

In some exciting electric bus news from the United Kingdom, four electric BYD–Alexander Dennis Enviro200EV single deck buses will be the first zero-emission buses in Sheffield, reducing emissions inside the city’s Clean Air Zone, which launched earlier this year.

They will convert the Sheffield Connect service to electric operation. Linking destinations around the heart of the city and running up to every 10 minutes, the route provides residents and visitors with easy links to and from train, tram, and other bus services.

The 10.2-meter long buses will be publicly owned by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which will provide them to the bus company chosen to operate the service. They have been part-funded by the UK Government’s Zero-Emission Regional Bus Areas (ZEBRA) scheme.

Martin Dunleavy, Regional Sales Manager at Alexander Dennis, said: “We’re really pleased to support the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority with their future vision to transform public transport. We look forward to playing our part in supporting South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard’s vision to transform the public transport network with the four publicly owned zero-emission buses for the city of Sheffield. The new electric buses will be supported by our aftermarket team based locally in South Yorkshire at our AD24 service centre in Anston.”

Frank Thorpe, Managing Director, BYD UK, said: “BYD is delighted to support this eco-friendly initiative introducing publicly owned non-polluting electric buses to passengers in Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone. This is a superb example of ‘thinking outside the box’ to adopt electric bus transport for which we applaud the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. In partnership with Alexander Dennis, in which BYD brings the world’s most advanced battery technology, we look forward to being part of this ongoing ‘electric bus journey’ in South Yorkshire.”

Alexander Dennis says that the BYD–Alexander Dennis Enviro200EV is the pure electric, zero-emission single deck bus using the proven combination of BYD battery technology with stylish bodywork and interior by Alexander Dennis. It is available in multiple lengths to Transport for London specification for routes in the British capital, as well as in operators and other authorities’ individual specifications for service elsewhere in the UK and Ireland.

Here are the specs of the BYD–Alexander Dennis Enviro200EV:

Construction: Welded steel chassis and aluminum body

Dimensions: Choice of 9.6m, 10.2m, 10.9m, 11.6m and 12.0m length / 2.47m width / 3.4m height

Tires: 275/70 R22.5

Passenger capacity: Up to 80 passengers with up to 40 seats

Seating: Alexander Dennis SmartSeat or choice of other solutions

Accessibility: 1 or 2 wheelchair spaces accessed via manual ramp at front door or electric ramp at center door

Electric motors: Two BYD motors integrated in drive axle, max. power 2×90kW

Battery system: BYD lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology, 348kWh

Charging system: 102kW DC plug charging

Operational range: Up to 160 miles on a single charge, depending on duty cycle and operating conditions

Climate system: Air conditioning with zero-emission heat pump for heating and cooling

In more exciting news, last month Alexander Dennis handed over the first 5 of 100 electric double decker buses ordered by Transport for Greater Manchester to the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

Alexander Dennis says the first 50 zero-emission buses will enter service in Wigan, Bolton, and parts of Salford and Bury in September, when the new Bee Network starts to bring buses under local control for the first time in nearly 40 years. A further 50 will be delivered in March 2024, when bus franchising will be extended to Bury, Rochdale, and Oldham and parts of Manchester, Salford, and Tameside, before services across the rest of Greater Manchester follow in January 2025.

Each of the BYD–Alexander Dennis Enviro400EV zero-emission buses is 10.8m long and seats 62 passengers. They will be fully inclusive, with two wheelchair bays, hearing induction loops, audio and visual announcement systems, and anti-slip flooring. The new buses will be funded from the government’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

Alexander Dennis Group Commercial Director Martin West said: “We are proud to be manufacturing the brand-new buses that will upgrade bus services in Greater Manchester as part of the Bee Network. These proven and reliable electric buses will deliver smooth journeys for passengers while cutting out tailpipe emissions wherever they go.”

“The assembly of these buses in the UK supports the jobs and apprenticeships of over 2,000 team members in our company, who are proud to be leading the transition to zero-emission mobility. Through our domestic supply chain, this Bee Network investment benefits communities in the North of England and right across the country.”

Transformed bus services are a key part of Greater Manchester’s Bee Network plan for a more accessible and integrated network, bringing together local trams and buses — and ultimately local train services — with the largest walking, wheeling, and cycling network anywhere in the UK.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “By bringing buses under local control and investing in new vehicles, routes, and services, we will start to transform how people get around Greater Manchester.”

“Key to that is a world-class fleet of modern, accessible, and environmentally friendly buses – which is what these are. It was great to see the first ones off the production line and I can’t wait to see them full of passengers when the first services come under local control from September.

“The contract with Alexander Dennis is a brilliant example of the far-reaching benefits the work we are doing to improve public transport in Greater Manchester has to the UK economy. Through our supply chains we are helping to secure skilled jobs and training and I was delighted to have the opportunity to speak with the young apprentices, who look to have a great career ahead of them.”

Here are the specs of the BYD–Alexander Dennis Enviro400EV zero-emission buses:

Construction: Welded steel chassis and aluminum body

Dimensions: Choice of 10.3m and 10.8m length / 2.55m width / choice of 4.2m and 4.3m height

Tires: 275/70 R22.5

Passenger capacity: Up to 87 passengers with up to 72 seats (43 in upper saloon, 29 in lower saloon)

Seating: Alexander Dennis SmartSeat or choice of other solutions

Accessibility: 1 or 2 wheelchair spaces accessed via manual ramp at front door or electric ramp at centre door

Electric motors: Two BYD motors integrated in drive axle, max. power 2×150kW

Battery system: BYD lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology, 339kWh (10.3m) or 375/382kWh (10.8m)

Charging system: 112kW DC plug charging with option of 300kW roof-mounted charging rails

Operational range: Up to 160 miles on a single charge, depending on duty cycle and operating conditions

Climate system: Forced air circulation with zero-emission heat pump for heating and cooling

Images courtesy of Alexander Dennis

