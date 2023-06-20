1st 100% Tesla Police Department

The South Pasadena Police Department in California leaves behind every other police department (PD) in America in electrifying its patrol fleet. The South Pasadena PD is in the process of replacing its fleet from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs using Tesla Model Y and Model 3 cars.

The South Pasadena PD is utilizing $300,000 in taxpayer dollars plus its own resources to buy and customize 20 Tesla Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles. The PD is expected to complete this transition in 2023.

The main reasons behind this transition to Tesla EVs are zero emissions, low maintenance costs, reliability, and of course impressive acceleration. South Pasadena PD having Tesla cars with instant acceleration and sustained performance is surely bad news for the bad guys.

The base rear-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 goes from 0–60 mph in just 5.8 seconds. The higher trims (i.e., Long Range and Performance) have 0–60 mph times of 4.2 and 3.1 seconds, respectively.

Built on the same platform, the base Tesla Model Y, the Long Range, and the Performance have 0–60 mph acceleration figures of 5.0, 4.8, and 3.5 seconds, respectively.

South Pasadena PD has partnered with Unplugged Performance and transportation provider Enterprise to prepare its EV fleet using Tesla vehicles.

Unplugged Performance has a strong history of customizing Tesla cars for track racing purposes. The Unplugged Tesla Model S Plaid has set records at Pikes Peak, Laguna Seca, and recently at Buttonwillow.

The South Pasadena Police Department and Unplugged Performance published a press release earlier this month to announce the 100% electrification of the fleet.

Very fortunate to partner with @UnpluggedTesla on this historic project! https://t.co/EKlza1pphG — South Pasadena PD (@southpaspd) May 9, 2023

“Twenty Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles upfitted by Unplugged Performance will replace the legacy internal combustion fleet for South Pasadena Police Department in 2023. The fleet of Tesla vehicles, is a first, for any department to convert its entire fleet of vehicles to 100% electric,” wrote Unplugged Performance.

“Unplugged Performance are the global experts when it comes to customizing and upfitting Tesla vehicles. We are extremely fortunate to partner with the entire Unplugged team as they build the next generation of police vehicles for our entire fleet transition to battery electric vehicles,” said Sergeant Tony Abdalla, South Pasadena Police Department EV Project Transition Lead.

Police departments around the globe have been pursuing zero-emissions vehicles for the past few years now. Tesla’s electric vehicles have been their first choice when finding a perfect fit. The Basel, Switzerland police chose the Tesla Model X as their electric patrol SUV, while the UK police have been experimenting with Tesla Model 3 cars in pursuit of the Road to Zero 2030 policy.

In 2019, the Police Department of Bargersvile, IN replaced one of its Dodge Charger cruisers with a Tesla Model 3. Bargersville PD saved $6,000 in maintenance costs by the end of the year.

Tony Abdalla talked about this transition to Unplugged Performance on a webcast. Let’s listen to him about how this transition from ICE to 100% sustainable police patrolling is happening for the South Pasadena PD.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

