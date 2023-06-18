Cool BYD Electric Bus News from Europe

Eleven 12-meter BYD electric buses have just been deployed in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary. The project, which included installation of charging infrastructure valued at HUF 2.1 billion ($6,150,962) was done in collaboration with Volánbusz, one of Hungary’s largest public transport operators and the HUMDA (Hungarian Motorsport Development Agency) Green Bus Program. These BYD electric buses will provide comfortable and environmentally friendly travel options for over 55,000 residents.

The introduction of these electric buses will replace 11 original vehicles, and will be operational on almost all bus lines in Zalaegerszeg thanks to the charging infrastructure provided by Mobility Volánbusz Kft. These BYD electric buses in Zalaegerszeg are equipped with a range of modern features to enhance passenger comfort and safety, including air conditioning, wheelchair accessibility, electronic passenger information systems, and onboard cameras. The buses have an efficient charging system, requiring only 2–2.5 hours per day to be fully recharged. With a single charge, these electric buses can cover up to 300 kilometers, subject to variations in road and weather conditions.

Mr. Javier Contijoch, eBus Sales President at BYD Europe, said: “This is a significant event not only for Zalaegerszeg, HUMDA, and Volánbusz but also for BYD, as the city will be added to the list of communities that can gain knowledge about and use electromobility and our company’s market-leading electric bus in everyday traffic. BYD is a pioneer in electric public transport and has the longest experience operating e-buses. I am confident that our buses will continue to deliver high quality and sustainable solutions much to the satisfaction of the citizens of Zalaegerszeg.”

In Spain, BYD and Castrosua launched the first jointly manufactured eBus. BYD says advanced BYD chassis technology is at the heart of the BYD–Castrosua eBus, evolving from BYD’s vast experience in electric bus innovation. BYD has sold over 90,000 eBuses worldwide. This BYD chassis has been developed for safety, efficiency, and reliability. A key benefit is the 6-in-1 controller integrating the entire ecosystem of the bus for improved reliability and increased operational proficiency, as well as energy efficiency. The BYD Battery Thermal Management System ensures the battery stays at the optimum operating temperature, adapting to various climate conditions. BYD adds that there is also the reassurance of battery stability and safety, as the BYD–Castrosua eBuses use iron-phosphate battery technology developed by BYD which has excelled in the most rigorous safety tests.

The BYD–Castrosua 12-metre eBus can accommodate up to 92 passengers, making it a practical size for city bus services. With 422 kWh of battery capacity, it also offers an impressive range of more than 450 km on a single charge. Complementing BYD core technology is the highly configurable NELEC body from Castrosua, a result of 3D modeling during the concept phase. It facilitates the development of all customization and adaptation options, as well as streamlining production, repair, and maintenance processes, while providing the customer with advanced and comprehensive presentations to assist in their decision-making process.

Nelec is an environmentally friendly vehicle, built with new materials and indirect LED lighting that is used throughout the vehicle to create a bright and spacious passenger cabin that generates comfort for users. The eBus benefits from great attention to detail in the design of the spacious and ergonomic driver’s cabin, as well as the inclusion of other innovative elements such as a new windscreen wiper system with independent motors on each arm, an independent air channelling system, and indirect vision systems (digital cameras instead of mirrors).

In terms of safety, the Nelec body complies with the non-mandatory rollover strength regulation 66 for Class I vehicles, along with other features that exceed current legal requirements.

This BYD–Castrosua 12-metre eBus was recently on show at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit that was held in Barcelona from the 5th to 7th of June 2023. The all-new BYD eBus B19 (18.75-meter bus) was also on show at the summit. The BYD B19 eBus utilizes the latest BYD LFP battery technology and 6-in-1 controller for greater safety, stability, and efficiency, with a larger battery capacity (563 kWh) providing convenience as a result of longer range.

It is built on BYD’s pure-electric chassis, with high levels of integration for optimum performance. This includes a highly effective thermal management system developed by BYD for enhanced energy efficiency. Such deep integration, together with a range of intelligent systems, assists in ease of operation and maintenance. This, along with faster charging and increased passenger capacity, makes the BYD B19 a practical option for many transport operators. The passenger experience is also enhanced, with a fresh new interior and upgrades to make the journey even more comfortable.

BYD says there are 4,200 BYD eBuses either in operation or on order in Europe, covering 2.35 hundred million kilometers, which is equivalent to reducing 250,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. This is pretty cool, as electric buses help get more people to access electric mobility options. Accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the mass transit industry will help cut down on emissions from the transport sector massively. BYD says it is committed to working collaboratively with key partners in Europe to efficiently support customers across all regions, and it continues to pursue new strategic partnerships. These kinds of strategic partnerships will help us lower these emissions faster.

Mr. Javier Contijoch, eBus Sales President at BYD Europe, said: “We are delighted to introduce some of our latest eBus innovations to delegates attending UITP Summit 2023. Our collaboration with Castrosua is especially exciting and underlines our commitment to bringing high-quality customised products that are well-suited to individual markets. Our partnership offers customers greater flexibility in eBus specification to make the move to zero-emission buses even more appealing, with the reassurance of BYD’s advanced chassis technology and the versatility of Castrosua Nelec body. BYD strongly believes in strategic localised collaborations and continues to expand relationships with key partners to deliver high levels of regional sales and service support, and tailor-made solutions for local customers.”

There are quite a lot of exciting developments in the electric bus space, with deployments increasing around the world. You can catch up on some of these developments here on CleanTechnica.

