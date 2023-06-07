With rumors of the “Highland” Model 3 design refresh swirling and the company’s fiscal Q2 about to close, Tesla is now offering a large cash incentive to Model 3 buyers. Model 3s in inventory at local Tesla stores in the United States have dropped to a new low of $37,830 for the Long Range RWD trim ($2,410 below the cost of a custom order). Tesla also recently announced that all versions of Model 3 and Model Y cars sold in the United States qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. This brings the net cost of a Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear Wheel Drive electric car for most US buyers down to just over $30,000 before taxes and destination fees. If you can find a demo or loaner car in your local store with a few miles on the odometer, you can save even more. Loaner and demo cars still count as “new” as far as car warranty and tax credits apply.

The Model 3 Performance version is seeing an even bigger discount for in-stock inventory models. Current buyers can find the long range AWD Model 3 Performance in local Tesla stores for $50,050. This represents a savings of $3,190 off the cost of a custom ordered car ($53,240). The Model 3 Performance Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive offers exceptional handling, grin-inducing acceleration, sleek styling and segment-leading range (311 miles on a single charge). Four and a half years and about 46,000 miles into ownership, I am still loving mine.

The Tesla Model Y SUV is seeing a much smaller inventory discount ($490 on the base AWD model, $570 on the performance model). The Model Y price has been lowered several times since last year, and also qualifies for the full $7,500 tax credit in the United States. The Model Y broke new ground in 2023 as the top selling car model in the world. This is the first time an electric vehicle has secured the top spot.

