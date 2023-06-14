The latest Toyota Prius was a massive leap over the previous generation – in terms of style and performance, if not efficiency – but there’s always room for more, and more is exactly what this Gazoo Racing-developed GR Prius brought to France this past weekend.

Toyota rolled out its Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition concept in celebration of this weekend’s 100th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, just before showing off its 2026 hydrogen-combustion entry.

It was, arguably, bad timing from Toyota’s PR team, since Chevy was stealing headlines and Instagram followers with its Garage 56 NASCAR at LeMans experiment (which was, while admittedly wasteful and bad and sick and wrong, freakin’ amazing) and many – including us! – missed the news the first time around.

The new, 196 HP concept was dressed in an Initial D colorway with a widened track, upgraded suspension, and aerodynamic upgrades to the front and rear meant to enhance cornering grip and improve track day performance instead of miles per gallon.

There’s not much else on the new car from Toyota, but that’s fine. It’s a go-fast Prius. Not a difficult concept, and we’re smart people, right?

Right!

So, check out the new Prius concept, below, then let us know what you think of the idea of a go-fast, 200-ish HP hybrid in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Prius 24h LeMans Centennial GR

The Concept This model pays tribute to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and its role in Toyota’s development of racing hybrid technology since 2012. Inspired by the GR010 HYBRID, this model brings motorsport styling to the Prius, a symbol of Toyota’s hybrid technology. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing continuously pursues the challenge to develop technologies that contribute to achieving Toyota’s goal of carbon neutrality, inspiring the motorsports industry to be more sustainable and making ever-better motorsports-bred cars.

Source | Images: Toyota Gazoo Racing.

