Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Air Quality

Strong Euro 7 Emissions Standards Will Deliver Better Air Quality In European Cities

T&E analysis shows a big impact on NO2 pollution in European cities; brake particle emissions could be almost halved.

Published

New research shows that if robust Euro 7 air pollution rules are adopted, NO2 pollution from road transport will be reduced by around 50% by 2035. This will result in up to 24% lower concentrations of toxic NO2 in pollution hotspots in five major European cities — Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and Warsaw — by 2035. The research debunks one of the car industry’s major claims opposing the tightening of air pollution rules: that Euro 7 would not significantly improve the quality of the air we breathe.

The research from Transport & Environment (T&E) carried out by Air Quality Consultants Ltd, highlights that a robust Euro 7 would reduce the burden on cities to tackle air pollution. Without Euro 7, the most heavily trafficked air pollution hotspots in Brussels, Madrid, Paris and Warsaw will not comply with the NO2 air pollution limit proposed for the revision of the Ambient Air Quality Directive in 2035 unless other measures such as more stringent low- and zero-emission zones are implemented.

Anna Krajinska, emissions engineer with T&E, said: “This research shows that claims that Euro 7 won’t significantly reduce toxic pollution are just another example of the European car industry spreading uncertainty and doubt about its impact. Toxic air pollution from road vehicles, among which NOx is one of the most potent, causes 200 premature deaths every day in Europe. A robust Euro 7 would save thousands of lives and improve air quality for tens of millions of European citizens.”

The research also concludes that greater ambition on brake pollution limits could rapidly reduce particle pollution. A brake particle limit of 3mg/km in 2025 instead of 7 mg/km in 2025, and 3 mg/km in 2035, would almost double the reduction in brake particle pollution from 19% to 34% already in 2030, and from 34% to 55% in 2035. The brake vacuum technology to meet this limit is already available and cheap, costing around €100 per car.

Anna Krajinska continued: “The technology to greatly reduce toxic tailpipe pollution already exists and, according to the European Commission, would only cost on average around €200 per car while bringing major public health benefits. Carmakers continue to claim Euro 7 is unaffordable, yet last year they made record profits of €64 billion. Policy makers should not be fooled by these claims and, instead, should put the health of citizens first.”

Air pollution from road transport kills 70,000 Europeans prematurely every year and causes a multitude of diseases including cancer, stroke and cardiovascular disease. Euro 7 will set legal limits for nearly 100 million petrol and diesel cars that will be sold in Europe after 2025 and 3.1 million large diesel trucks after 2027, when it is supposed to come into force. T&E is warning that citizens’ health will suffer for decades if the industry slows or waters down proposed new standards on emissions from cars, vans, buses and trucks.

Read more: Study and factsheet

Originally published by Transport & Environment.

Featured photo by Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica.

 
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast:

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Transport & Environment’s (T&E) vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

DALL·E generated image of A bottle of alcohol and a bag of fertilizer telling each other stories, digital art DALL·E generated image of A bottle of alcohol and a bag of fertilizer telling each other stories, digital art

Agriculture

Methanol & Ammonia Tell A Good Shipping Fuel Story, But Stop Before The Tragic Finale

In sales pitches for methanol and ammonia for maritime fuels, the numbers don't add up, and the omissions are glaring.

17 hours ago

Clean Power

Crossover — Solar & Wind Power Now Producing More Electricity Than Fossil Fuels In EU!

The European Union (EU) has hit a crossover point. For the first time in history, solar power and wind power have combined for more...

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla Hits UK With Strongest Ever May

Tesla hits the UK with its strongest ever May, helping lift the plugin electric vehicle market share to 23.1%, up from 18.3% year on...

4 days ago

Clean Transport

Cutting Traffic Congestion & Thus Pollution

Advanced Computing Methods Lead to Reduced Emissions and Shorter Commutes in Metropolitan Tennessee City

4 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.