BYD Tops April EV Sales Table in Singapore

BYD topped the EV sales charts in Singapore in April. 121 BYDs were sold in April in Singapore, and it looks like BYD sales are accelerating rapidly in Singapore, as BYD sold as almost as many units in April as it did in the first quarter of the year! In Q1, 124 BYDs were sold in Singapore. Singapore’s Land Transport Authority doesn’t give a breakdown of the sales by model type, but most likely the Atto 3 is one of the main drivers of sales. The BYD e6 electric station wagon is also sold in Singapore.

Here are the specs of the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range in Singapore:

Overall length — 4,455 mm

Overall width — 1,875 mm

Overall height — 1,615 mm

Wheelbase — 2,720 mm

Ground clearance unladen — 175 mm

Luggage capacity (minimum) — 440 litres

Luggage capacity (maximum) — 1,340 litres

Kerb weight — 1,750 kg

Gross vehicle mass — 2,160 kg

Electric motor type — permanent magnet synchronous motor

Maximum power — 150 kW

Maximum torque — 310 nm

Performance/Acceleration 0–100km/h — 7.3 seconds

Driving range — 480 km (NEDC)

Seating capacity — 5

Battery BYD Blade battery — 60.48 kWh

AC charging port — Type 2

DC charging port — CCS 2 (80 kW)

Vehicle-to-Load mobile power supply function

BMW was in second place in April, with 39 sales, followed by Mercedes-Benz with 37 sales. Tesla was in 4th with 28 sales, and Opel rounded out the top 5 with 23 sales.

Overall, 2,185 cars were sold in Singapore in April. 303 battery electric cars were sold in the same period. That means almost 14% of new cars sold in Singapore in April were electric. A full 40% of the battery electric sales were BYDs, and BYD sales made up 5.5% of the overall new car market in Singapore in April.

The Singapore market is quite a small market. In large part, this is because the government has put in place several measures to control the vehicle population in such a small country. Last year, just under 31,000 new vehicles were registered in Singapore. In 2021, 45,442 vehicles were registered, and 44,465 vehicles were registered in 2020. Just before the coronavirus lockdowns, 72,344 vehicles were registered in 2019 and 80,281 in 2018. The flow of cars into Singapore is tightly controlled using instruments like higher import duties and taxes. They could actually extend this framework for managing inflows of vehicles to be heavily weighted towards electric vehicles.

Singapore can easily follow in the footsteps of Norway and quickly become an all-BEV market for new vehicle sales in a short space of time. Even though the Singapore market its quite small compared to traditional giant auto markets like China, USA, and Europe, its still good to follow the progress in these kinds of markets and see how well the transition to electric mobility is going there. That is why I like to follow the progress of BEV sales in these small markets, as it gives an indication of where we are now along the transition to electric vehicles in more places around the world and not just in the traditional large auto markets.

It loos like BYD is starting to make some significant inroads in several small markets. In New Zealand, BYD is also topping the May sales table. Same thing in Israel.

Sign up for Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Former Tesla Battery Expert Leading Lyten Into New Lithium-Sulfur Battery Era — Podcast: I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ... Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps —— grow. So ...