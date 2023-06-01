How Can Formula 1 Race Toward 2030 Net Zero Carbon Targets?

Formula 1 cancelled the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier this month due to hundred-year floods. The paddock was underwater. The track was a pond.

If Formula 1 ever needed evidence that Europe was immersed in a climate emergency, this was it. Floods and landslides killed at least 15 people and forced more than 40,000 from their homes. Cleanup efforts for government workers and volunteers meant scooping up mud and recovering what could be salvaged.

What’s needed for Formula 1 to step up and admit its complicity in the climate crisis? Shouldn’t the top tier of single-seater, open-wheeled racing — the premier “formula” — reimagine itself as the pinnacle of sustainability? With the world’s fastest cars and a new shiny ownership group in US-based Liberty Media, the sport has a real opportunity to harness its engineers — the best in the world — on a mission to speed up its constant technological expertise with deliberate sustainability progress.

What’s standing in the way?

Chase Carey, CEO of Formula 1, states, “We believe that F1 can continue to be a pioneer for the auto industry, working with the energy and automotive sectors to deliver the world’s first net-zero carbon power unit, driving down carbon emissions across the globe.” He argues that the series’ current hybrid power unit is “the most efficient in the world,” delivering more power using less fuel, and hence CO2, than any other road car.

The sport’s first sustainability report, published in 2019, stated that F1 produces approximately 256,000 tonnes of CO2 each year, but only 0.7% of F1 emissions come directly from cars.

Then where’s the rub?

73% of the emissions are generated by the logistics of moving the race set-ups across the world 23 times each year. The actual emissions from the cars pale in comparison to the emissions generated from operations. Those total emissions represent a combined figure for Scope 1, 2, and 3. The vast majority come from logistics: air, road, and sea freight amounted to 45% and personnel travel to 27.7%.

The F1 show must go on, and that means transporting the enormous amount of materials and humans it takes to get to the starting lights and the roar of the crowd.

At least Formula 1 issues a sustainability report. Bloomberg Green related this week that just a “piddling” 5% of US companies report their Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions. Unlike those tied directly to a company’s operations or its energy use, these emissions are the kind churned out along the supply chain to the company, and afterwards by customers using what it makes.

The global sports market was worth over $500 billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed $700 billion by 2026. With its popularity, socioeconomic consequences, and cultural significance, sport has been the object of growing attention over its environmental impacts. Sport also offers the visibility to raise awareness and promote greater sustainability in everyday life.

Formula 1 & Sport for Sustainability Commitments

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) set as its ultimate objective to stabilize GHG concentrations “at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic (human induced) interference with the climate system.” They outline a series of ways that climate change is impacting sport.

Damage to playing surfaces due to extreme temperatures, extended periods of drought, flooding, and/or pest species extending their natural range;

Damage to buildings and other infrastructure due to violent storms;

Coastal erosion and sea level rise directly affecting sport properties in seaside areas;

Warmer winters and lack of natural snow threatening ski resorts at lower altitudes;

Unseasonal rainfall forcing cancellation or abandonment of sport matches;

Heat waves forcing changes to timing of sport events;

Increased injuries to players from heat exhaustion and impact injuries from harder playing surfaces;

More potentially harmful algal blooms limiting direct contact outdoor water sports;

Sub-standard fan experience where high temperatures create potential health risks and detract from the enjoyment of the event; and,

Climate adaption measures being required in the design of new or refurbished sport venues.

Hundreds of sports organizations around the world have agreed to adhere to the Sports for Climate Action Framework. Formula 1, Formula E, and Extreme E are all signatories.

How can Formula 1 and other sports achieve these goals? There are 2 main pathways:

Reduce the amount of emissions an organisation produces, compared to a predetermined baseline; or, through the acquisition of carbon offsets that balance out the emissions caused by the organisation through an investment in projects that sequester or prevent the same amount of emissions.

Formula E is the model for other sports to follow toward sustainability. Back in 2020 it was recognized as the first sport in history to achieve Net Zero Carbon certification since inception. In 2021 it committed to science-based targets, delivering a reduction in carbon emissions of 45% versus a baseline of Season 5 output by 2030. In the most recent Season 8 it delivered against requirements by continually measuring and reducing all emissions and offsetting a remaining 33,800 t CO2eq. To do so, they invested in the Piedra Larga Wind Farm II in Mexico, which contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals through job creation and significant renewable energy generation.

The all-electric car racing series counts all scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions within its assessment. Its scope 3 (or indirect) emissions accounted for 95% of its carbon footprint over the course of season 6, for example, with spectator travel and food and beverage accounting for a proportion. However, air freight is Formula E’s greatest source of emissions (71%) – a challenge that is being addressed with freight supplier DHL.

Formula 1 has implemented some beginning changes to meet the UNFCCC objectives, according to The Sustainability Report.

F1 and the teams have shifted their offices and factories to renewable energy.

They’ve reduced the number of staff traveling.

Broadcasting operations have shifted from Kent rather than at race meetings.

It uses lighter and more efficient air freight methods and modern aeroplanes.

It increased the use of sea freight and local hubs for storage of equipment.

Contracts with promoters are being worked through to streamline the calendar and reduce the number of flights required.

Sport events around the world find themselves in a tenuous position. They are able to attract enormous audiences and resulting profitability. Yet those factors clash with sustainability requirements. Solutions are slow-paced, unfortunately.

