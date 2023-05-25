Why Ford EVs Will Get Tesla NACS Charging Ports, Access To Superchargers

On a Twitter spaces discussion earlier today, Ford CEO James Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed a partnership whereby Ford EVs will gain access to Tesla’s extensive high-speed Supercharger network of over 12,000 high-speed chargers starting in 2024. In the short term, Ford EVs will use charging adapters, provided by Tesla (at a nominal cost). In the long term, Ford says they will be adopting Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging plug for use on future Ford electric vehicles manufactured for the North American market.

Farley recounted a recent family trip out to Lake Tahoe in one of Ford’s EVs. Much to Farley’s chagrin, his kids kept pointing out all the Tesla Superchargers along the route, while Farley had to explain, “we can’t use those ones, guys.” By expanding Ford EVs’ charging options to include Tesla Superchargers, Ford EV owners will now have more than twice as many high-speed level 3 charging options as they had previously.

Farley stressed the importance of providing a solution to existing customers, so an adapter will be made available for existing Ford customers to access the Tesla Supercharger network. Pricing of this adapter has not yet been announced. Farley confirmed that Ford’s existing charging network, called the “BlueOval Charge Network” would continue to work for their customers. BlueOval includes a network of third party level 2 and level 3 charging providers including Shell Recharge, Electrify America, EV Connect, ChargePoint, SemaConnect, Flo, and EVGo.

Farley also complimented Musk and Tesla in their creation of an automotive platform that was fully software updatable. “It’s super hard, what Tesla has done,” said Farley. Apparently Ford is also on the path to an updatable software platform for their EVs, though the CEO did not elaborate on when that may be available in Ford vehicles.

Although Tesla owners may be concerned about the additional demand on Tesla chargers, the revenue gained from opening Tesla Superchargers up to more EV drivers should help Tesla in building out the Supercharger network even further. And if this move helps hasten the country’s adoption of EVs, then this is a “win” for us all.

Got an opinion on this new partnership? Let us know in the comments.

