The BYD Atto 3 Is The Top Selling EV In Israel So Far This Year, With 42% Of The BEV Market

The BYD Atto 3 made an impressive debut in Israel late last year. It quickly moved up to the top of the BEV sales charts in November, which was very impressive given the fact that this was only its second month since it had been launched in the country. The Atto 3 is continuing its impressive showing in the Israeli market and is comfortably sitting at the top of the BEV sales charts so far this year.

According to data from the Israeli Vehicle Importers Association, 10,923 BEVs have been registered so far this year in Israel up to the end of February. Of these, 4,590 or 42% were BYD Atto 3s!

All the brands that have registered at least 100 units in that period:

And here are some specs of the Atto 3.

150 kW and 310 N.m of torque motor

Max speed of 160 km/h

BYD Blade Battery with a capacity of 50.12 kWh (LFP)

Range of 320 km (WLTP)

The Atto 3 also has a long range version with a 60.48 kWh battery.

BYD’s performance in Israel is really impressive given the fact that it has just one model at the moment. I am really looking forward to seeing how sales will evolve if BYD adds the more affordable compact Dolphin and perhaps also the little BYD Seagull in the near future.

Geely, which had been the leader and star performer in the market before the Atto 3 was introduced, continues to do well, registering 2,200 units in the same period, which is a good 20% of the BEV market. A look at all the brands that have registered at least 100 units in that period is quite interesting as well. Of the 16 brands that registered over 100 units in that time, 8 of them or 50% are Chinese. It looks like Chinese New Energy Vehicle makers have made Israel one of their top focus markets as they ramp up their overseas expansion plans.

South Korea’s Hyundai is in third place with 110 units, which is just under 10% of the BEV market in that period. In fourth place is Mercedes-Benz, having registered 441 units in that period, which is 4% of the BEV market. It’s encouraging to see that Leapmotor is also in the mix with 132 units. Leapmotor launched sales of the T03 in Israel last year. I am curious to find out if its sales are limited by supply and if that is the case, how many more units could this little affordable BEV sell in Israel and similar markets if supply was ramped up?

Outside the top 16, other notable names include Polestar with 57 units, Hongqi with 54, ORA with 48, Voyah with 25, JAC with 24, VW with 6, and LEVC with 5. Tesla was also there with 3, but as we know, Tesla deliveries in certain markets tend to come in at a certain time in a quarter. Overall, with almost 11,000 BEVs sold in the first 2 months of the year there, the Israeli market looks a promising market for BEVs. I am really looking forward to seeing how the market evolves.

