Octopus Electric Vehicles To Buy 5,000 Vehicles From BYD In UK

Last week BYD announced that the Atto 3 SUV is now available for orders in the UK and that deliveries start this week. The first BYD ‘Pioneer’ stores will open imminently and are situated along the spine of UK including Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes. BYD’s Atto 3 has scored a Five-Star Rating in Euro NCAP Safety Tests. Prices start from £36,490.

The Atto 3 is equipped with the 60.48 kWh BYD Blade battery with a 260-mile range (WLTP combined) and DC Charging (SOC 30-80%) in just 29 minutes.

Deals with fleet operators and vehicle leasing companies are one of the best ways of boosting sales as well as opening up opportunities for repeat customers on a high volume basis. In an exciting development, BYD and Octopus Electric Vehicles have announced the signing of an MOU which signals an intent from Octopus EV to purchase 5,000 electric vehicles from BYD for UK customers over the next 3 years.

The vehicles will be available in conjunction with the Salary Sacrifice Scheme, facilitating one of the most economical ways of leasing BYD vehicles in the UK. This is an initial step, with plans for more vehicle orders in future. Octopus EV states, “a salary sacrifice car scheme is an employee benefit that allows your team to access a fantastic range of electric vehicles at no upfront cost. Our salary sacrifice car scheme offers a number of tax and personal benefits savings for the employee who pays for their electric vehicle from their gross salary before tax.”

Octopus also offers a holistic EV package where one can get an EV and a charger installed, as well as the energy to charge the vehicle, so essentially a one stop EV shop. How cool is that! The website states, “We offer everything for you to hit the road: car, charger, energy, insurance, servicing, maintenance, breakdown and tyres. The lot.”

Octopus EV already has a good selection of EVs on its platform. These include the MG 4 EV from £382 per month, Mazda MX-30 from £403, Nissan LEAF from £408 per month, ORA Funky Cat from £470, SsangYong Korando e-Motion from £591, Tesla Model 3 from £689 per month, and the BMW iX3 from £799, plus many others. Now the BYD Atto 3 will be part of Octopus EV’s offerings.

BYD has some exciting new models, such as the BYD Seal sedan that is aimed at a market segment similar to the Tesla Model 3. The Seal will be offered in Japan, a market that drives on the same side as the UK, meaning the right-hand drive options should be available in the very near future. I really hope the Seal will be introduced into the UK market soon as well. Another exciting vehicle from BYD is the Dolphin, a compact 5-door hatchback. The compact hatchback segment is a very popular vehicle segment in the UK and in mainland Europe. This is another one to look out for and I hope it will be offered in the UK soon.

Images courtesy of BYD

