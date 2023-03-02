Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla’s Application To Import BEVs Into Malaysia Approved

Published

Last year, I wrote an article where I stated that I really hope that Tesla is looking into Malaysia and similar markets. Tesla recently started selling its electric vehicles in Thailand. The company received over 5,000 orders in just a few days in Thailand after the launch. This goes to show that there is great demand for EVs in these kinds of markets. The Tesla Model 3 starts from about $50,000 in Thailand. Tesla has also been selling its vehicles in Singapore since last year. They started with the Model 3 there and followed that up with the launch of the Model Y in the middle of last year.

There is already a growing fleet of Tesla vehicles in Malaysia, all of them grey imports, imported directly by EV enthusiasts and Tesla fans. There are reportedly 350 Teslas in Malaysia, according to Daren Yoong, all unofficial imports from right-hand-drive markets where Tesla has a presence.

One of these independent bodies that are importing Teslas is the Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (PEKEMA). PEKEMA plans to import at least 500 Teslas a year, buoyed by the recent removal of road tax, sales tax, and excise and import duty for electric vehicles in Malaysia. The Malaysian government has moved to catalyse the adoption of EVs, giving 100% duty exemption for completely built electric cars up to December 31, 2024. They have also put in place 100% duty exemption for completely knocked down kits for electric cars for local assembly up to December 31, 2025. The move has had an instant impact. Up to the end of 2021, there were only about 500 EVs in Malaysia. As of November 2022, there are over 2,000 EVs in Malaysia. That’s a decent spike in the number of EVs in the country.

Now, in some very exciting news, Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that it has approved Tesla’s application to import battery electric vehicles into Malaysia. MITI says Tesla will now proceed to establish:

  1. An Office
  2. Tesla Experience and Service Centres
  3. A Supercharger Network

MITI also says that Tesla is the first applicant of MITI’s BEV Global Leaders Initiative, aimed at boosting BEV demand in the country. Malaysia’s Minister of International Trade & Industry, Tengku Zafrul, welcomed the development and said this will help create skilled and better paying jobs for Malaysians.

It’s really great to see Tesla getting into another market in the region. Malaysia is generally a much larger market for vehicles than Singapore (about 500,000 vehicles per annum for Malaysia vs. about 90,000 to 110,000 per annum for Singapore). It should be fairly easy for sales in Malaysia per month/year to at least match Tesla’s Singapore figures. I hope we start seeing more of these announcements more frequently. As Tesla continues to ramp up production of its current models, hopefully it has more room to service more new markets soon.

Tesla has plans to sell over 20 million EVs per year globally in the medium to long term. Opening up more markets, especially in emerging markets, along with the expected more affordable next-gen vehicle, will help the company get there. Exciting times ahead!

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Tesla Investor Day Epilogue: Why There Was No News

Before the much awaited Tesla Investor Day on March the 1, 2023, in Austin, Texas, there was much speculation about the revelations that would...

5 hours ago

Cars

The Rise & Rise Of The Chinese EV Market — 17% Market Share In January

After the December sales peak, a covid surge, the end of EV subsidies on January 1st, and the Lunar New Year celebrations (this time...

6 hours ago

Cars

Sweden’s Plugins Continue To Grow Despite Economic Downturn

In February, Sweden’s plugin electric vehicles continued to dominate with a 54.0% share of auto sales, up from 51.6% year on year. Full electric...

10 hours ago

Cars

12 Reasons Why Tesla Should Offer A Low-Priced Vehicle

With a whole new line of affordable Teslas on the roads, the pendulum will swing more keenly toward a common culture of zero emissions...

15 hours ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.