Tesla Investor Day Afterparty & Discussion: Today at 3:00pm in Austin

With Tesla’s Investor Day officially upon us, many enthusiasts of the electric vehicle brand are eager to see what news will be announced at the event. And once the event is over, Tesla Owners Club Austin is hosting an afterparty with a live panel nearby.

Tesla Owners Club Austin is hosting an Investor Day afterparty this afternoon, according to a Twitter post last week from Sandy Munro and the club’s VP, Anuarbek Imanbaev. Dubbed the “TSLA Bull Stampede,” and located at Clive Bar in Austin, Texas, according to Munro, the afterparty is also doubling as a 10-year anniversary party for Tesla Owners Club Austin.

Munro says to “get your dancing shoes and cowboy hats ready” for the event, set to take place starting around 3:00 pm CST following the official Investor Day, as shown on the afterparty’s official Eventbrite page.

The event is set to include a roundtable discussion hosted by Tesla Owners Club Austin, including analysts Pierre Ferragu, Dan Ives, Sam Korus, Dave Lee, Rob Maurer, Sandy Munro, and Cory Steuben. There will also be access to a number of nearby food trucks and Tesla-themed cocktails, the event page adds.

The page also says attendees should arrive early since Clive Bar has a limited capacity. Though, the event plans to tweet alternative options around Rainey St. if Clive Bar fills up. The page also recommends that users avoid driving to park near Rainey St., instead suggesting that users should ride-share using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta.

Tesla shareholders are now moments away from hearing the automaker and Elon Musk’s updates at Investor Day. Among many other pieces of news for investors, Tesla is expected to share details about its long-awaited Master Plan 3, and reports from this week suggest the company will detail a new, upcoming Monterrey, Mexico Gigafactory.

Past statements from Musk suggest that Master Plan 3 will also include Tesla’s continued expansion, in which the company has been focused on scaling up EVs. The company could also discuss plans to scale up solar and energy storage production, as the company continues to work toward achieving volume production of its range of energy products.

Additionally, Tesla is likely to discuss the upcoming Cybertruck and its Model 3 Highland production shift, among other topics still.

You can see Tesla’s Master Plans 1 and 2 below, penned by Musk in 2006 and 2016, respectively.

The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me), 2006

Build sports car Use that money to build an affordable car Use that money to build an even more affordable car While doing above, also provide zero emission electric power generation options

Tesla Master Plan, Part Deux, 2016

Create stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage Expand the electric vehicle product line to address all major segments Develop a self-driving capability that is 10X safer than manual via massive fleet learning Enable your car to make money for you when you aren’t using it

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Written by Peter McGuthrie..

