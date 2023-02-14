Tesla’s Master Plan 3 to Be Unveiled at Investor Day

Connect with us

Ahead of Tesla’s upcoming Investor Day event, many shareholders are wondering what announcements to expect. While there will likely be many things announced, many look forward to the details of Tesla’s next Master Plan, which the CEO recently stated would be announced at the meeting.

Elon Musk announced that Tesla will debut its long-awaited Master Plan 3 at the company’s upcoming Investor Day, set for March 1 at the automaker’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory (via Twitter). It’s not yet clear what the third Master Plan will include, though Musk has previously shared a few tidbits about it. Additionally, investors can look to Tesla’s past Master Plans to get an idea of what might be included.

Last year, Musk said on Twitter that Master Plan 3 will be focused on “scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI.” Musk also added in the tweet that there would be sections on SpaceX and The Boring Company, without sharing any other details on the plan.

Tesla’s Master Plans 1 & 2 were announced in 2006 and 2016, respectively, providing important details about the company’s upcoming plans at the time. Ranging in subjects from its electric vehicle (EV) business to its energy generation and semi-autonomous driving plans, the updates from Tesla can serve as a future roadmap for investors.

Tesla’s first Master Plan, called “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me),” was primarily focused on the automaker’s long-term goals to go from making the expensive Roadster to making more affordable, mass-market vehicles to help drivers become “energy positive,” alongside the help of solar products. It also provided detailed information on lithium-ion batteries, noting that they aren’t classified as hazardous unlike other batteries, and that they can be recycled.

In Master Plan 2, Tesla detailed plans to expand its EV product line to address even more auto segments, along with the goal of building solar roofs that could generate electricity. It also referenced the development of what is now the beta Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite, and the ability to enable a driver’s car to make money for them when not in use — in other words, referencing plans for robotaxis.

While it’s tough to say exactly what Master Plan 3 will include, scaling its EVs, solar, and energy storage products will likely take center stage. To hold you over until the March 1 Investor Day meeting, you can check out Tesla’s abridged Master Plans 1 & 2 below, courtesy of Musk.

The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me), 2006

1) Build sports car
2) Use that money to build an affordable car
3) Use that money to build an even more affordable car
4) While doing above, also provide zero emission electric power generation options

Tesla Master Plan, Part Deux, 2016

1) Create stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage
2) Expand the electric vehicle product line to address all major segments
3) Develop a self-driving capability that is 10X safer than manual via massive fleet learning
4) Enable your car to make money for you when you aren’t using it

Originally posted on EVANNEXWritten by Peter McGuthrie.

 
