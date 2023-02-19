Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Truly Tested: Rolls-Royce EV Hits 1 Million Miles

Published

Say what you will about Rolls-Royce’ plan to go fully electric – but you can’t say they haven’t done their homework. The brand’s all-electric Spectre prototypes have already been driven more than 2 million kilometers. That’s over a million miles to you and me, kids!

Rolls announced the metric milestone last week, while a few examples of the ultra-luxe coupé were in South Africa for hot weather testing. Fun fact: the road temperature reached 120 degrees (Fahrenheit, obviously).

Rolls-Royce engineers selected Augrabies in the Northern Cape and Franschhoek in the Western Cape Winelands for the extreme temperature tests, with the team working hard to refine every system, hardware item, and software protocol being developed for the new car in its final stages of testing as it nears production. This is where minor, incremental adjustments are the most critical – especially when you consider that Spectre has a whopping 25,000 separate performance-related functions to refine, and a clientele that will not tolerate squeaks or rattles.

Doubt that last claim? An old Rolls ad by David Ogilvy once declared that, “at 60 MPH, the loudest noise in this new Rolls-Royce comes from the electric clock.”

To their credit, the people behind the first-ever electric Rolls-Royce seem to know their place in the storied brand’s history. “There has never been a motor car like Spectre before,” said, Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi, Director of Engineering at Rolls-Royce, before adding that, “as the first all-electric Rolls-Royce, Spectre represents not just a new paradigm in our technology but the entire future direction of our brand.” Rolls-Royce engineers have been finessing the car’s regenerative braking, for example, for more than 1500 hours to ensure that the system, “feels effortless but present.”

Rolls-Royce: Tried and True

Image courtesy Rolls-Royce; via BMW Group.

As with anything else Rolls-related, the end goal of such a rigorous testing scheme is, of course, as symbolic as it is practical. “Only Rolls-Royce engineers could conceive this astonishing journey,” explains Ayoubi, “and only Rolls-Royce engineers could undertake it: the task is not to test a motor car but to elevate the benchmark of automotive excellence.”

Whether or not all that testing, combined with BMW’s electric-vehicle know-how and battery tech, will be enough for Rolls to hang on to its “standard of the world” title in the face of a seemingly reborn effort from Cadillac remains to be seen, of course, but I think the smart money’s still on the Spirit of Ecstacy to ride ahead.

Source | Images: BMW Group.

 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Electric Vehicle Misconceptions: Managed!

Information you and your drivers need to know about common EV misunderstandings.

January 4, 2023

Clean Transport

EV Battery Basics for Fleet Managers

Everywhere you look these days, it seems like someone is talking about electric cars — and while there’s a lot of excitement about these...

December 9, 2022
Tata Tiago EV Tata Tiago EV

Cars

Tata Sells 20,000 Of Its $10,000 Tiago EVs In Just 2 Months

Price goes down, demand goes up!

December 6, 2022

Cars

2023 Volvo EX90 Flagship Revealed (Photo Gallery)

If you've been waiting for a next-generation electric SUV with real autonomous readiness, Volvo has the car for you.

November 9, 2022

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.