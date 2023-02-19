Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Images courtesy of BasiGo

Clean Transport

BasiGo Partners With OMA Services To Bring Electric Buses To More Routes In Nairobi

Published

BasiGo, the Kenyan electric mobility startup working to revolutionize the public transportation sector by providing public transport bus owners with a cost-effective electric alternative to diesel buses, has delivered BYD K6 electric buses to another operator in Nairobi.

Last week, BasiGo delivered buses to OMA services and the buses will be plying the CBD – BuruBuru – Civil Servants estate (CIVO) route. On this route, the buses will be fully cashless operating on the Sasapay platform, with payments being on the ubiquitous mobile money platform Mpesa. Last week was a big week for BasiGo as it also delivered the first of 5 K6 electric buses to Super Metro Sacco, one of Nairobi’s other leading public transport operators.

It’s really great to see that the fleet of electric buses in Nairobi is growing thanks to BasiGo’s innovative Pay-As-You-Drive Model that lowers the batteries to entry for operators to get brand new electric buses. Here is a summary of BasiGo’s Pay-As-You-Drive:

  • A single daily subscription fee charged per km driven
  • Billed and paid directly between the operator and BasiGo.
  • Includes nightly charging of the battery.
  • Includes all standard service and maintenance for the bus
  • Free battery replacement in the event of any battery issue.
  • Includes dedicated customer care, roadside assistance, free software upgrades, and more.

Since launching in March 2022, BasiGo’s electric buses have driven over 150,000 kilometers and carried over 200,000 passengers as part of fleet operations with 2 Nairobi bus operators. BasiGo plans to supply over 1,000 locally manufactured mass transit electric buses to transport operators in Kenya over the next three years.

Here’s a rundown of the current routes in Nairobi where you can get on one of the K6 electric buses:

  1. Citi Hoppa: CBD – Allsops-Airport
  2. East Shuttle: City Stadium – Buruburu – Dandora
  3. Super Metro: CBD – Kikuyu
  4. OMA: CBD – Civil Servants (CIVO)

You can track the buses live here:

https://smartbus-locator.basi-go.com/

It’s great to see that these electric buses continue to be added to more routes around Nairobi. Electric buses deployed locally on more routes are the best way to allow the majority of people to access and experience the world of electric mobility. The buses will be assembled locally as well in Mombasa, on the Kenyan coast, boosting local industry and creating the much needed job opportunities.

A recent report by the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research Analysis (Kippra) says 8 out of 10 Nairobians walk or use matatus (small to medium size commuter buses) to work. The study found that 58.7% of Nairobi residents use these minibuses (matatus) to get to their places of work and 17.1% walk to work. So, we can see that these matatus play a critical role in Nairobi’s transport sector. The article also says there are about 10,000 matatus operating in and around Nairobi. Accelerating the adoption of electric buses is therefore critical to reducing tailpipe emissions and improving air quality in the city.

Kenya has an installed electricity generation capacity of 3,321 MW. The peak demand is 2,132 MW. However, it is the low overnight off-peak demand of 1,100 MW that Kenya Power wants to exploit initially to power Kenya’s transition to electric mobility. Renewables provided about 90% of Kenya’s electricity generation in 2021 thanks to contributions from geothermal, wind, hydro, and some utility-scale solar. Electric vehicles in Kenya will be charged using some very clean electricity.

Images courtesy of BasiGo

 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Ecobodaa Partners With Ecosafi For Last-Mile Delivery of Clean Cooking Pellets To Customers

There are a lot of exciting projects taking shape in Kenya’s electric mobility and clean cooking sectors. On the electric mobility side of things,...

2 hours ago
BYD electric bus BYD electric bus

Clean Transport

Buses, Beer, & CARB Kept BYD Busy Through The Winter

Starting with a ride-and-drive of made-in-America all-electric trucks to a delivery of a EV truck to a beer brewer and acknowledgement of the gain...

8 hours ago

Clean Transport

Formula E Comes To Cape Town, City Revving Up For Its First E-Prix Event Next Weekend

In the early 1990s, one of my favorite shows on TV in Zimbabwe was a 30-minute sports highlights program called Gillette World Sport Special....

1 day ago
BYD Atto 3 BYD Atto 3

Cars

BYD Atto 3 Reviews — 5 Months On The Road In Australia

The BYD Atto 3 was launched in Australia last quarter of last year. At that time, I spoke with Caleb Gittins, who told me...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.