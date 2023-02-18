Tesla Model Y Expected to Save Police Dept. $83,810

Police departments across the U.S. (and beyond) have been investing in electric vehicles in recent years. Though, some critics point to their higher price tags upon purchase and question if it’s a smart move. What many don’t realize, however, is how much money police forces stand to save in maintenance and fuel costs by using EVs, as was recently pointed out by a department in Somerset, Wisconsin, that bought a Tesla.

The Somerset Police Department recently purchased a Tesla Model Y for use as a patrol cruiser, citing estimates of around $83,810 saved over a 10-year period compared to a Ford Explorer Hybrid, and as detailed by Car Scoops earlier this month. The department purchased the vehicle for around $60,000 using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a recent Q&A held with Somerset’s police chief.

The goal of purchasing the Model Y was to “save taxpayers money and eliminate idle waste/cost,” according to Somerset Police Chief Joel J. Trepczyk.

Trepczyk says the Model Y cruiser will be shared amongst officers in the department and has been a “popular choice” thus far, even though most are still adjusting to the use of “one-pedal driving and quick acceleration.” The department also had a Tesla wall connector installed at the office to charge the vehicle while not in use. Trepczyk added that most officers only average between 30 and 60 miles per shift.

With the 500,000-mile battery expectation for the Model Y, the department was able to base savings estimates on the SUV’s 10-year duty cycle — expected to be twice the lifespan of a typical Ford gas cruiser. Ultimately, the savings would justify the cost of purchasing the EV to begin with, as Trepczyk explains.

As for the crew’s experiences with the Model Y cruiser, Trepczyk says most of the department’s officers have expressed positive thoughts.

“So far, so good! The feedback has been positive and the officers seem to choose the new squad over the others,” Trepczyk said in the Q&A. “The more you see this Tesla police car on the road, the more money our village will be saving.”

Nearby departments to Somerset PD that are already using Tesla’s vehicles include the Eden Prairie Police Department and the Eagan Police Department, with many more across the country shifting toward EVs due to their lowered maintenance costs.

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Written by Peter McGuthrie.