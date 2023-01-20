My Tesla Model Y Saves Me Money

As a Tesla Model Y owner, I can say that having an electric vehicle has so many clear-cut advantages. Not only does my electric car bring me driving pleasure, but it also reduces my carbon footprint and saves me plenty of money.

It turns out that I’m super-interested in ways to save some cash. My Tesla Model Y applies directly to my business, Expense To Profit, as it’s a tangible example of how small changes in expenses can lead to significant savings over time.

By switching to a Tesla, I was able to lower my monthly costs and help the environment at the same time. In my book, Expense to Profit: Eliminate the Costs That Sabotage Your Growth, I try to get this message across to my readers by telling businesses to take a closer look at their costs and find ways to reduce expenses in an eco-friendly way.

To that end, one of the most obvious benefits of my Tesla is the positive impact it has on the environment. EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions. This also aligns with my values as a business owner and author, as I strive to promote sustainable practices in my work.

Another cost-saving benefit of my Tesla is the convenience of not having to visit a gas station to fill up. With a range of over 300 miles on a single charge, I can go about my daily activities without worrying about running out of gas. This not only saves me time but also provides peace of mind.

The cost of electricity to charge my Tesla happens to be much less than the cost of gas to fill up a similar (more traditional) internal combustion engine car. These savings on fuel costs are significant for me as a business owner, as every dollar saved is a dollar that can be invested in growing my business.

After owning a Tesla, I can say (confidently) that my Model Y has brought me some real satisfaction — not only for being a clean, green machine, but also because it’s easy on the wallet.

By Marc Freedman, CEO of Expense To Profit

