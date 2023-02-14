Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by Andreas Lischka from Pixabay

Clean Transport

EU Dodges Deadline For Polluting Trucks In Setback For Climate Goal

Without more stringent targets, there will be a glut of polluting diesel lorries still on our roads for decades to come.

Published

Polluting trucks could continue to be sold in Europe after 2040, according to a new EU plan which campaigners say would make the bloc’s net-zero climate goal impossible. Green group Transport & Environment (T&E) said the proposed 90% CO2 reduction target for truckmakers virtually ensures that diesel freight trucks would still be on the road 10 years later, in 2050. It urged MEPs and governments to instead set a 2035 zero-emissions deadline.

Fedor Unterlohner, freight manager at T&E, said: “The failure to set a deadline for polluting trucks is a craven concession to truck manufacturers. By 2035 virtually all new electric lorries will be cheaper to run than diesels while driving as far and carrying as much. But without a clear EU deadline, diesel trucks will pollute our lungs and the planet for years longer than necessary.”

Truckmakers would have to reduce the average CO2 emissions of its new vehicles by only 45% in 2030 (compared to 2019/2020 levels), under the proposal. The EU’s 2030 target lags behind truck manufacturers’ own plans. T&E said lawmakers should mandate a 65% cut in 2030, which is equivalent to the zero-emissions sales goals already announced by Daimler Truck and Volvo Trucks [1].

The EU would mandate that all new city buses be zero emissions by 2030, under the Commission’s proposal. T&E welcomed the extension of climate targets to this sector but said that an earlier deadline of 2027 was needed to ensure vehicle-makers keep up with the demand from cities for clean buses. In line with trucks, new coaches will need to reduce emissions by 90% in 2040.

Fedor Unterlohner said: “Ambitious EU climate rules are driving the electrification of cars and are badly needed for trucks. Without more stringent targets from 2030, there will be a glut of polluting diesel lorries still on our roads for decades to come. Europe also risks denying investment certainty to battery production and metals processing, driving companies into the arms of the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Trucks powered by batteries, hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen combustion – where existing engine technology is used – would count as zero-emissions under the EU plan. The climate rules would apply to all heavy-duty vehicles except some special types such as construction trucks, ambulances or fire trucks. These exempt vehicles account for about 10% of heavy-duty vehicles sold in Europe.

The European Parliament and EU governments will debate the proposal before agreeing the final law later this year. Trucks account for just 2% of the vehicles on the road but are responsible for almost 30% of EU road transport CO2 emissions [2]. Road transport and heavy-duty vehicles are also one of the largest sources of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) pollution, which cause an estimated 350,000 premature deaths per year in the EU [3].

[1] Daimler Truck has announced that up to 60% of its sales will be zero emissions vehicles in 2030, while Volvo Trucks has pledged 70% by the end of the decade. This translates to at least a -65% CO2 target when considering modest fuel efficiency improvements.

[2] UNFCCC (2019). GHG data from UNFCCC. Link.

[3] European Environment Agency (2021). Sources and emissions of air pollutants in Europe. Link.

Health impacts of air pollution in Europe. Link.

Originally published by Transport & Environment.

Related: Plug-In Hybrids 2.0: A Dangerous Distraction, Not A Climate Solution

 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
 
In this article:,
Written By

Transport & Environment’s (T&E) vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health, climate and environment. Created over 30 years ago, we have shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Volkswagen ID4 charging at GreenWay charger road trip Europe CleanTechnica Volkswagen ID4 charging at GreenWay charger road trip Europe CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

EU Fit for 55: Zero CO2 Emissions for New Cars & Vans in 2035

Road transport to contribute more to the EU’s climate neutrality target, New methodology for assessing CO2 emissions throughout the full life-cycle of a vehicle,...

4 hours ago

Clean Power

EU Defines What Makes Hydrogen ‘Green’

EU’s executive body adopts final proposal on rules for hydrogen production that qualify for EU support

5 hours ago
battery supply chain battery supply chain

Batteries

EU Could End Reliance On Chinese Battery Supply Chain By 2030 Says T&E

It’s well known that over the past decade, China has pretty much dominated the lithium-ion battery supply chain. It controls the supply of lithium...

January 30, 2023
lessen energy usage lessen energy usage

Clean Power

EU & UK Incorporate Schemes To Lessen Energy Usage, Move To Renewables

What can be done to alleviate energy usage during fossil fuel instability and the transition to renewables? Motivating people helps. So does new legislation...

January 28, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.