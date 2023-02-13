Voltari Electric Performance Boat Travels 91 Miles On A Single Charge

Canada-based Voltari announced in January that its VOLTARI 260 traveled 91 miles from Florida to the Bahamas on a single charge. The trip was the longest overseas journey completed by an all-electric performance boat. If you don’t know anything about the VOLTARI 260, here are the technical specifications:

Length: 26 feet

Weight: 7000 lb

Draft: 31”

Motor size: 740 hp

Battery capacity: 142 kWh

Battery chemistry: Lithium-ion

Top speed: 60 mph

Price: US$450,000

Electric boats are an important part of the EV revolution because gas and diesel-powered vessels pollute lakes, reservoirs, rivers, and marine habitats with their toxic exhaust and fuel and oil leaks. Additionally, because they use fossil fuels, their emissions contribute to climate change. Electric boats have some distinct environmental advantages over ones that use fossil fuels.

To complete the 91-mile Florida to Bahamas journey, the VOLTARI 260 was driven at 5 miles per hour for less than 20 hours. VOLTARI’s CEO, Cam Heaps, provided more details about the vessel for CleanTechnica.

What is the boat’s intended use?

The Voltari 260 is a performance EV boat that can be used for conventional and recreational purposes.

What is the hull made of?

The hull is made of 100% ultra-light carbon-fiber.

What is the range at 10-15 miles per hour?

60 miles.

How long is the warranty and what does it cover?

A full warranty will be available on the website in a few days. Short version, 10 years limited on hull and batteries.

What is the battery pack’s expected life span in years?

15-20 years.

Does it come with a charger? Or if not, how much is it? What is the charging speed?

We offer multiple charging options to fit your needs, ranging from $4,000 to $16,000.

Charging speed on a supercharger 160kW 45 minutes, on a 100a Shore power 8 hours and on 50a shorepower 13.5 hours. These numbers are all from 0-100%.

What technology will it have for navigation and measuring water depth? Communications?

The Voltari 260’s touchscreen UI is integrated with Garmin ActiveCaptain® along with our custom control system. Twin 17” Garmin touchscreens, Garmin Depthfinder.

Does the boat come with a trailer?

There is an option to add on a trailer for $16,500.

Does it have a mini-fridge, sink or an onboard toilet?

Yes, it comes equipped with an onboard head (toilet vernacular in marine industry).

Does it come with solar panels, or can it be outfitted with them?

With a 142 kWh of battery packs, a solar panel would not make a material difference.