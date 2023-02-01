Voi Mobility Partners With BILITI Electric To Use Electric Tuk-Tuks To Service E-Scooters In UK

Electric scooters and electric bicycles are quite popular in several countries around the world. A lot of them are under ride share platforms. It’s pretty cool that one can get one via an app and go about your business and leave the scooter (neatly stored, I hope) when you get to your destination. Behind all this awesome user experience is an operational layer where operators regularly go about swapping batteries in scooters and pickiing up scooters for charging and routine maintenance.

BILITI Electric, an electric mobility company that designs and manufactures compact electric vehicles such as 3-wheelers, is facilitating electric last mile deliveries and applications using its BILITI’s Taskman™ last-mile delivery vehicle. The Taskman™ has already deployed in 12+ countries across the globe including UK, France, Portugal, Germany, Lebanon, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Nepal, Japan, USA, Bangladesh, the Middle East, and India, and has covered over 20 million miles. In addition to the manufacturing facility in India, the company is setting up assembly plants in the US, Portugal, and Kenya. BILITI has now partnered with Voi to trial an all-electric tuk-tuk (3-wheeler) as part of its commitment to offering a carbon-neutral mobility service. BILITI’s Taskman (e-3W) will be used to travel around Bristol to carry out service tasks like swapping batteries and maintenance.

Electric 3-wheelers used to transport team members to carry out maintenance on electric scooters and also to transport scooters and batteries for charging and swapping — how cool is that? This is a great application of electric last mile transport solutions and helps electrify more aspects of the shared micromobility ecosystem.

BILITI’s Co-Founder Rahul Gayam has been listed among Forbes Asia 30 under 30 in 2018 and was Global Fellow of Mercedes-Benz EQ in 2019. BILITI Electric has partnered with GMW Electric, India, to deploy electric 3-wheelers in the US, UK, EU, Japan, UAE, India, and African markets.

The 3-wheeled, open-cabin, and all-electric zero-emission vehicle will soon become a regular sight on the streets of Bristol, UK. The partnership will see the vehicle integrated into Voi’s warehouse vehicle fleet to support on-street maintenance within the city’s new Clean Air Zone, which includes over 130 conveniently located e-scooter parking spots.

Since launching in 2020, riders in Bristol have completed nearly 8 million journeys — the equivalent of replacing over 2.8 million car trips — to make it one the largest e-scooter schemes in the UK and one of the most popular in Europe. Powered by swappable electric batteries, the modest maximum speed of just 25 mph and maximum range of 110 miles, as well as its small design and comfortable ride, means the Taskman is perfect for navigating around the city and tackling Bristol’s cobbled roads.

BILITI Electric is one of the fastest-growing global mobility companies and is focused on delivering its mission of introducing smart, efficient, and affordable electric mobility solutions to businesses, such as for major companies like Ikea, Walmart, FedEx, and Amazon. Saving ten times the carbon emission of a traditional diesel engine van doing the same job, the partnership is also an important part of Voi’s commitment to offering a carbon-neutral mobility service that champions its vision of cities made for living by helping cities transition to a future free of noise and pollution.

Emma Hughes, Partnerships Manager, UK & Ireland at Voi, said:

“We’re delighted to be the first e-scooter company to partner with Biliti Electric as it recognises both companies’ industry-leading vision of creating cities free of pollution and congestion.

While this is an unusual sight on the streets of the UK, we will be putting the Biliti Taskman ‘tuk-tuk’ through its paces as part of our commitment to continually innovating and finding new solutions to improve our service without harming the environment.”

Rajarshi Rakesh Sahai, CEO, EMEA at BILITI Electric, said:

“We are glad to be partnering with Voi in electrifying their operation fleets. Our mission in Europe is to help companies like Voi in mitigating their emissions, with our clean and green ‘L2 Electric’ vehicles that lend themselves perfectly to the varying operational tasks, branding, and community engagement. Biliti Electric’s solutions provide unmatched manoeuvrability, cost and CO2 efficiency, and durability as a true replacement to ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles.”

I really like this model. It’s encouraging to see that businesses in the electric vehicle ecosystem are starting to see more synergies across their operations. I look forward to seeing more and more of this around the world.

Image from BILITI Electric