Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
The Jackrabbit e-bike

Bicycles

Best E-Bikes 2023 Preview: The Jackrabbit

A great little machine that defies categorization.

Published

Every year, I put together a list of some of the best, brand-new electric bikes and motorcycles you can buy … and this year is no different. Except it is, because there’s at least one bike that really deserves to be on that “best bikes” list, but it doesn’t really fit into any bike category I can think of. That bike: the Jackrabbit.

Weighing in at a featherweight 24 pounds and sporting an ultra-short frame between a set of 20″ BMX-style wheels, the Jackrabbit isn’t really a bike. For starters, you don’t pedal it — but it’s definitely not a motorcycle, either. It has no suspension, but it has a throttle. It even manages to kind of “fold up,” but without actually folding.

No matter how you try to classify it, in other words, there’s always something a bit different about it. “We do describe it as a micro e-bike,” said Jackrabbit co-founder, Jason Kenagy, when I interviewed him at the Electrify Expo in Austin last year. “That’s what various reviewers have taken it on as.”

Putting the Micro in Micro-mobility

The Jackrabbit e-bike

Image by the author.

Whatever it is, it’s stupid fun – and it does have a bike sort of “feel” to it as you ride it. The Jackrabbit has a bike geometry, it’s made with bike parts, and it even rides like a bike. The biggest differences, from the seat, are the Jackrabbit’s ultra-responsive handling that comes courtesy of that compact wheelbase, and the fact that your feet are, left-to-right, in the same position.

The static foot placement can feel a bit weird, but after a few minutes on the move it feels natural enough, and I started to realize that, for a bike that’s this small — small enough to be checked as luggage on Southwest, in fact — it feels pretty roomy. Roomy enough, in fact, to fit NFL player Michael Davis of the LA Chargers.

Micro E-Bike, Macro Style

Selfie courtesy NFL player, Michael Davis, of the LA Chargers.

“It was designed by bike enthusiasts, bike mechanics as well, and we just realized that 80 lb. e-bikes are great,” says Jason. “I have several, and I use them — but a lot of the time you just need something that’s extremely light, portable, and will get you anywhere you want to go. And you can just grab a Jackrabbit and go.”

I’m not the only one enamored with Jason’s creation. “The portability of this is part of the fun factor,” says my friend Matt Teske, the founder of EV charging app Chargeway and co-host with me of the Electrify Expo Podcast. “You add the ‘micro’ in and then you add the flexibility of how you can travel and use it.”

Conceptually, and in practice, the Jackrabbit is the opposite of another favorite of mine, the heavyweight, fat-tired, 30 MPH Himiway Zebra. “That’s kind of like taking the RV out of the garage,” says Jason. “You can fit 3 Jackrabbits in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3,” he jokes, “bringing bikes to a show, I can fit 12 in my small SUV.”

3 Jackrabbit E-Bikes Fit In A Tesla Model 3

Image courtesy Jackrabbit.

See? He’s not kidding!

Regardless of what you call this thing or how you might think of it, you definitely owe it to yourself to check out the Jackrabbit. With a 20 MPH top speed and “10+ miles” of scooting range, the Jackrabbit may be just the thing to make your last mile of riding the smilingest mile of the day.

Don’t just leave it at that, though. Let us know what you think of the Jackrabbit in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for the Best E-Bikes & Motorcycles You Can Buy In 2023, coming soon!

Images via Jackrabbit.

 
 
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Lectric XP Lite Electric Bike Lectric XP Lite Electric Bike

Bicycles

CleanTechnica Tested: The Lectric XP Lite Electric Bike

Electric bikes are a dime a dozen these days, so it’s rare to find one that stands out from the pack. When I first...

January 18, 2023

Bicycles

DC Lawmakers Propose $400 E-Bike Rebate

Shop local and get a rebate of up to $400 in DC!

January 17, 2023
Jelbi app Jelbi app

Clean Transport

Berlin Fights Congestion With Jelbi — One Mobility App To Rule Them All

Jelbi is a mobility app created for the city of Berlin that integrates public and private services into one online experience.

January 5, 2023
e-bikes e-bikes

Bicycles

A Tale Of Two E-Bikes

By my count, CleanTechnica has published 1,457 reviews about e-bikes. And why not? Over the past several years, the number of e-bikes on the...

January 1, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.