Ford Cuts Mustang Mach-E Prices, Plans Production Increase, May Sell German Factory

There has been a lot of news coming from Blue Oval headquarters recently. First up, Ford says in a press release that it plans to increase production of the Mustang Mach-E in 2023. It claims its electric car supply chain issues are now getting sorted out, which means it will be able to produce many more Mustang Mach-E SUVs to help reduce customer wait times.

The production increase is a key part of the Ford+ Plan and underscores the company’s commitment to lead the EV revolution by increasing the value of its EVs for customers and to grow market share. The Mustang Mach-E was the third best selling electric vehicle in America in 2022, but what really excites Ford executives is that nearly two-thirds of Mach-E buyers switched to Ford from another brand.

Ford says it will continue positioning the Mustang Mach-E as a compelling option for those looking for an electric SUV. The company already offers EV customers a full size truck, SUV, and van — and has secured the batteries and raw material to scale production of all these models in 2023.

Lower Mustang Mach-E Prices

A few days ago, Tesla slashed prices of its electric cars by a little for its Model S and Model X and by a lot for the Model 3 and Model Y. Everyone expected the new prices would spur other companies to follow suit, and it seems Ford has decided to do so.

“We are not going to cede ground to anyone. We are producing more EVs to reduce customer wait times, offering competitive pricing and working to create an ownership experience that is second to none,” said Marin Gjaja, Chief Customer Officer at Ford Model e, the electric car division created last year. “Our customers are at the center of everything we do. As we continue to build thrilling and exciting electric vehicles, we will continue to push the boundaries to make EVs more accessible for everybody.”

The new prices for the Mustang Mach-E announced today vary from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, depending on model and equipment. Here’s the complete list according to Ford.

Ford needs to satisfy its corporate attorneys, so it is quick to add that the MSRP prices quoted do not include any destination or delivery fee, any government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge. Ford says the new pricing schedule will help it remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace for electric cars while strengthening Ford’s position as the #2 U.S. EV manufacturer as it continues to scale its electric vehicle business.

The company says existing Mustang Mach-E customers awaiting delivery of their vehicle will automatically receive the adjusted price. For customers with a sale date after January 1, 2023, who have already taken delivery of their Mustang Mach-E, Ford will reach out them directly. “Part of our mission at Ford is to treat customers like family,” said Gjaja. “We want our customers to know they made the right decision by choosing a Mustang Mach-E, and we’ll continue to play a proactive role in doing the right thing for those joining the Ford family.”

There were plenty of unhappy Tesla owners who were blindsided by that company’s new prices and believe they were treated unfairly by Tesla. To the best of our knowledge, Tesla has not been reaching out to those customers and telling them they will be treated like family, something that will do nothing to attract new customers to Brand T.

In addition to adjusted pricing on Mustang Mach-E vehicles ordered between January 30 and April 3, 2023, Ford Credit will be offering special rates as low as 5.34%. “This is a natural companion to the new Mach-E pricing,” said Craig Carrington, Ford Credit executive vice president for North America. “The offer is straightforward and competitive, enabling customers to lock in today’s rates, even if rates go up between order and delivery.”

Mustang Mach-E Features

The Ford press release recaps all the good things about the Mustang Mach-E that make it a compelling choice, from spirited performance to an EPA range of up to 300 miles and zero tailpipe emissions. It is available with BlueCruise hands-free driving on more than 130,000 miles of highway and can accept over-the-air Ford Power-Up software updates. All Ford EV customers also have access to more than 79,000 charging plugs and growing through BlueOval Charge™.

Ford May Sell German Factory To BYD

Citing a report by the Wall Street Journal, Autoblog says Ford is seeking a buyer for the German factory where it currently builds the Ford Focus and that BYD is interested. The Focus is scheduled to go out of production by 2025 and will not be replaced in the company’s model lineup. Anonymous sources told the WSJ that a team of top Ford officials will travel to China shortly to discuss the terms of a potential sale. There’s no word yet on how much Ford is asking for the facility and neither party has commented on the report.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing and the deal may not be finalized. However, if BYD doesn’t bite, Ford reportedly plans to try selling the plant to someone else. Turnkey car factories don’t come up for sale on a regular basis, and the Blue Oval has about 15 interested parties, including manufacturers and groups of investors, who would presumably purchase the plant in a bid to rent or lease it, Autoblog claims.

Ford opened the Saarlouis plant in 1970. The factory has built emblematic cars like the Escort, the Capri, and the Fiesta. Older readers may recall a certain Capri model that came with a V-6 engine mated to a 4-speed manual transmission that was much acclaimed as the “poor man’s XK-E.”

BYD has already established a foothold in Europe. In 2017, it opened a factory in Komárom, Hungary, that builds electric buses and carries out research and development activities. It’s too early to tell what it would do with Ford’s Saarlouis plant if it did decide to buy it. It could build cars, buses, or something else entirely there.