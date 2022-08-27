Connect with us

New Ford Mustang Mach-E Pricing, Colors, EPA Range — And Orders Re-Open!

Published

If you want to join the 44,818 Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers on the road in the US (as of the end of Q2 2022) and buy a brand new Mustang Mach-E, there’s some news this week just for you. Ford has re-opened the order books for the Mustang Mach-E, has updated the SUV’s pricing, is offering new colors, and has a new EPA-estimate range to share.

Range is not my top concern, but for those who do stress a bit about a difference of 13 miles, note that the Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD with the Extended Range battery now has an EPA-estimated range of 290 miles instead of 277 miles. The RWD has a range rating of 303.

More important: what about the new colors? Those are grey and blue, or “Carbonized Gray Metallic” and “Vapor Blue Metallic” to be precise. These new colors replace two colors, grey and blue — well, “Dark Matter Gray Metallic and Iced Blue Silver Metallic” to be exact. Here are pictures of the new colors:

Preproduction model shown. Available starting fall 2022.

Preproduction model shown. Available starting fall 2022.

So, well, yeah, we’ll have to wait until these are in the real world before really seeing how they look. There are 6 other colors available as well — the same as before. In my opinion, Grabber Blue is the clear winner.

If you want some extra styling, Ford also offers a new package that blacks out various elements off the car. “Available on Premium models with Extended Range Battery and GT Performance Edition is the new Mustang Nite Pony Package, which features high-gloss black 19-inch wheels and a black Pony, black front and rear lower fascia, door cladding, and black mirror caps on the grille to set the Premium apart, while the GT Performance Edition adds 20-inch high-gloss black wheels and black GT badge. Notably, customers can pair any Mustang Mach-E exterior color with the Nite Pony Package.”

There are various other minor design and spec changes, like making the panoramic fixed-glass roof standard on the GT and GT Performance Edition (instead of a painted black roof); and discontinuing the California Route 1 RWD in favor of only the California Route 1 AWD, “based on customer demand.”

Yes, yes, and the pricing. Let’s get to that.

“MSRP as of Aug. 30, 2022. MSRP excludes destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.”

While $47,000 isn’t cheap, it’s quite a good price for a small electric SUV with great tech, performance, and passenger & cargo space. The Tesla Model Y (which does start at 318 miles of range) has a starting price of $66,000.

Ford was keen to point out, and rightly so, that the Mustang Mach-E is the second best selling electric SUV in the United States. Naturally, it’s a little bit behind the #1 Tesla Model Y, but it’s standing above the other options on the market nonetheless.

Will the Mustang Mach-E be able to hold onto its silver medal in the electric SUV category with these changes, or will one of the newcomers (Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6) or an old-timer (Tesla Model X) be able to take the silver?

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

