Photo of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV by Maarten Vinkhuyzen | CleanTechnica.

Mercedes-Benz EQS Introduction

With the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV introduction, we see the newest branch on the growing tree of fully electric EQx cars. As one can expect of an S-Class Mercedes, the EQS is big. It looks in no way anything like the sleek, elegant EQS saloon of which I wrote a 1st impression review.

I visited a dealer to take some pictures of the EQB for my introduction of it, needed for the long list of our European Car of the Year competition (coming). I parked beside a gigantic wagon. Walking past it, I noticed it did have the nose of a BEV. So, I stopped in my tracks and looked at the model name and classification. It was an EQS 450+ SUV. I did not know they had arrived yet.

It does not look too big on this picture, but it is

It does not look too big in this picture, but it is. Photo of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV by Maarten Vinkhuyzen | CleanTechnica.

Photo of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV by Maarten Vinkhuyzen | CleanTechnica.

Specs from EV-Database.org:

  • Battery — 108.4 kWh, with about 308 miles of range.
  • Motor — 265 kW and 568 Nm, rear-wheel drive.
  • Charging — 207 kW DC and 11 kW AC.
  • Euro NCAP — 5 stars (*****)
  • Length * Width * Height — 201.7” * 77.1” * 67.6”
  • Top speed — 210 km/h or 130 mph, whatever you prefer.
  • The prices of the different configurations and trim levels are from €120,000 to €167,000. These prices include taxes and all associated delivery and registration costs. But Mercedes-Benz has some nice options you might want to consider. My guess is that selecting options can increase the price by up to 50%.

It is a three-row SUV in the same class as the NIO ES8, another giant I drove in Oslo, and the Vinfast VF9 from Vietnam. The more traditional competition is in the Volvo EX90 and the Tesla Model X.

In my opinion, they are all too big for our dense European inner cities, but perfect to travel Route 66 through the endless American prairies — something that is on my bucket list, but not on the top of it.

I prefer to buy a house for the same money that is asked for these cars. But when you are in the market for these, you probably are in the market for a home in a very different price class.

The challenge of a three-row configuration is always access to the third row. Wide sliding doors and folding second-row seats are the most used solution. Not so in this vehicle. It has normal rear seat doors. Half of the second row slides forward, as does the first-row seat in front of it, then the second-row seat folds its backrest forward — all completely automated.

The third row can be folded flat, making a very big floor in the trunk for extra cargo space.

For driver and front seat passenger, it looks much like the EQS that I reviewed, and I suspect it offers the same level of leisurely luxury while driving it.

For testing the second and third row, I need some test dummies. I’m thinking about using my and my brother’s kids for that purpose.

Speaking of brothers, the EQS’s “little” brother is also arriving on the market. The EQE SUV is only considered little compared to the EQS SUV. In all other settings, it is a big car. For our US readers, use this link to to see what Mercedes-Benz has to offer in its EQx line of fully electric vehicles. Than visit your local dealer and with your fist on the table and demand action.

Does not look special, until you sit in it. Photo of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV by Maarten Vinkhuyzen | CleanTechnica.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV third-row seats flattened to extend the trunk floor. With second row flat you have a serious cargo van. Photo by Maarten Vinkhuyzen | CleanTechnica.

Photo of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV by Maarten Vinkhuyzen | CleanTechnica.

Photo by of Maarten Vinkhuyzen | CleanTechnica.

 
 
 
Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. At the end of 2019 I succeeded, I replaced my Twingo diesel for a Zoe fully electric. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car. I added some Fastned, because driving without charging is no fun.

