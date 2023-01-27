Mercedes-Benz EQB Introduction

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is called a crossover SUV (a body type that used to be called an MPV). You could say it has a bit more ground clearance and a little less head room than an MPV, and it is based on the GLB, so it is an SUV. But the GLB is a descendant of the B-Class, which makes it a crossover, and with 7 seats, it could definitely be categorized as a mini MPV. This little rant is directed at the marketing drones of the car industry that found a way to sell a soccer-mom vehicle to the Marlboro Man. I like MPVs more than the SUV/CUV versions that cannot decide what they are. But that is very personal.

The Mercedes B-Class is a C-segment mini-MPV, and the big brother of the A-Class C-segment hatchback. The A-Class is the direct competitor to the Audi A3 and BMW 2 Series. It is great to have an MPV/CUV/SUV version, but honestly, why is it called a different model? The difference between the EQS and the EQS SUV is far bigger. The EQB can be thought of as the EQA SUV. Well, Mercedes is not the only brand having difficulty deciding between a model and a model family. Many others are worse.

It is perfect for a young family with kids and dogs, or older people who do not like having a bigger car anymore. For both, there are use cases that can benefit from a bit more range. The standard range version is very adequate, but a long range option is sorely missed. I have a feeling the Mercedes-Benz managers defining the model lines see it as a second car for soccer moms to complement their bigger cars.

With 7 seats, you can bring half a team to a training or a match, perfect for a soccer mom/dad. But when you go hiking with 6 kids from scouting, you are clearly the Marlboro Man. Yep, big difference. I did sit in the second row seats. It was not a place to be in for a longer road trip. At least, not with my bloated bottom.

When I go testing this vehicle to write my 1st impressions review, this is something to pay attention to. But CleanTechnica has the perfect reviewer for this model in the USA, a real Marlboro Woman, raised in a garage with a wrench in her hand. She has four kids, two dogs, and a partner, and is as proficient with a gun as with a wrench. She does very thorough one-week reviews of this kind of vehicle. And the EQB is with the EQS in the small line of fully electric models Mercedes-Benz offers in the USA.

Specs from EV-Database.org:

Battery — 66.5kWh, with about 220 miles of range.

Battery — 70.5kWh, with about 233 miles of range (EQB 250+).

Motor — 140 kW and 385 Nm, front-wheel drive.

Motor — 168 kW and 390 Nm, all-wheel drive (EQB 300).

Motor — 215 kW and 520 Nm, all-wheel drive (EQB 350).

Charging — 115 kW DC and 11 kW AC.

Euro NCAP — 5 stars (*****)

Length * Width * Height — 175.7” * 72.2” * 63.8”

The speed is limited to 160 km/h, or about 100 mph.

There is a 5-seat and 7-seat layout, with the middle row moveable to provide more leg room when the third row is not used.

Driving

The speed is more than enough for the max speed allowed on any road in Europe and most other countries, with the exception of the German Autobahn. With the small battery and not very aerodynamic body, fast driving will limit the range severely.

The many features of the EQB justify the classification as a luxury vehicle and the price, at least on paper and in the showroom. This is something else I will look into when I try to do this vehicle justice in a full review. The prices of the 10 configurations and trim levels range from €60,000 to €72,000 before customizing with the options that make it perfect for your taste.

I often look more at usability than driving characteristics, contrary to real car journalists. On usability, this model looks sky high after my visit to the showroom. Everything that has a 7-seat configuration has a van-like trunk when in 5-seat mode. If the second row can also lay flat (another thing to explore), it is a small van.

I can understand why the EQA/EQB are the most popular electric models in the Mercedes-Benz lineup.