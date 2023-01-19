Candela C-8 Electric Boat Gets Larger Polestar 2 Battery & Range Increase

Here at CleanTechnica, we write a lot about EVs, meaning mostly land-based electric vehicles: cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, e-bikes, and once in a while even electric tractors. Enough posts have been made about the Polestar EVs they have their own tag on the site. Occasionally, we also write about electric boats, but this is the first time we have published an article about an electric boat getting a new battery system for an electric car, specifically the Polestar 2 battery.

Yep, that’s right, the Candela C-8 now has the Polestar 2’s 69 kWh battery, rather than the 44 kWh battery it came with previously. With the new larger battery, the C-8’s range is up to 65 miles traveling at 22 knots; previously it was 50 miles. The new battery can quick charge in up to one hour, with the original battery this period was up to four hours.

The C-8 electric boats with the Polestar battery systems are scheduled to go into production in the first half of 2023. The C-8 uses hydrofoils to cruise above the water surface once it reaches a certain speed. In the press release, Candela wrote that at this cruising speed the propulsion and battery system are quite efficient using only 23 kW/30hp continuously.

If you are unfamiliar with the C-8, here are the specifications:

Length: 8.5 meters (28 feet)

Width: 2.5 meters (8.2 feet)

Weight: 1700 kg (3850 lb)

Capacity: 8 passengers

Propulsion: 69 kWh battery (Polestar 2 Standard range, Single motor)

Polestar DC charging, 11 kW 3-phase AC charging



Sustained top speed: 27 knots (31 mph)

Expected range: 57 nautical miles (65 US miles) at 22 knots

Candela’s Mikhail Mahlberg answered some questions about the new battery system and range for CleanTechnica.

How did the Candela and Polestar partnership come about?



We were actually introduced to each other by Peter Carlsson, the founder and CEO of Northvolt, a friend of Gustav Hasselskog, our founder. A great example of the collaborative Swedish EV environment.

The Candela C-8 with a larger Polestar battery with a new real-world range of up to 65 US miles at 22 knots. How did you test and determine the new range?

We’ve calculated this from the real world range of Candela C-8 in different conditions.

Would the range cruising at 10 knots be about 100 miles or a little more?

Far less! At 10 knots, any boat is probably at its least efficient speed. That’s where conventional boats start to approach the planing threshold, so either you go below 5 knots or above take-off speed of 16 knots. There’s no electric boat on the market that can achieve 100 miles at 10 knots.

The new Polestar 69 kWh battery can be quick charged in about one hour, but is that to 80%?

10-80% in 40 minutes.

What is the Polestar battery’s chemistry?

Lithium-ion.

Does the C-8 come with a charger suitable for the new battery?

Yes! Onboard 11 kW AC charger.

What is the price of the C-8 with the new Polestar battery?

Same as before – US$395,000. Better boat, same price.

What is the new battery’s expected lifespan?

It will likely last for many, many years, given that electric boats are used less than cars.

When the boat is not in use, is it good practice to trickle charge it to ensure the battery is not allowed to go to zero charge?



Exactly, batteries are best kept at around 20-60% or so for longevity.

Where is the C-8 available to purchase?



All around the globe, we sell internationally, and have sales locations in California, France, Stockholm, and partners in most of Europe and soon in LA and other places in the US with demo boats.

Image credits: Candela