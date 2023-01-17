Mahindra Launches Its First C-Segment Electric SUV, The XUV400, Starting At $19,500

After a very slow start, the Indian battery-electric car market is starting to get exciting. BYD is expanding its presence in the country, shifting from being mostly a B2B player for fleets and is now accelerating the B2C side as well. BYD is adding its new lineup of exciting BEVs, led by the ATTO 3. The ATTO 3 is assembled in India. SAIC is also in the mix with its MG ZS EV, which is a popular SUV in several markets around the world. Hyundai is also quite active with its Kona BEV as well as Kia with the EV6. Mercedes assembles the EQS in India. BMW is also active with models such as the i4.

Several models from other OEMs are also available, adding to a growing list of EV options for consumers, however, the leader in the Indian electric car sector is Tata Motors. Tata has about 90% of the market share and is looking to build on this with new affordable models such as the $10,000 Tata Tiago as well as a host of new concept EVs such as the Tata Harrier, Sierra, and Avinya that promise to light up India’s BEV market when they go into production from 2024.

The Mahindra Group is now looking to ramp up its EV lineup. The Mahindra Group has 260,000 employees and a presence in over 100 countries. Mahindra Group companies already enjoy leadership positions in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India, and also has the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd say it is the pioneer of the SUV segment in India. Yesterday, the company announced pricing for the XUV400, its first electric SUV, which was first showcased on World EV Day in 2022. The company says, “the XUV400 is designed and engineered for car buyers looking to join the electric revolution. Set to take Mahindra’s electrification journey forward, the all-electric SUV will be priced from INR 15.99 lakh” (about $19,500).

These introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants. The electric SUV will be available in two variants — the XUV400 EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery, and the XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery. The electric SUV will come in five color options — Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Infinity Blue with a dual tone option of Satin Copper. The SUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited km and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km (whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor.

Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within the first year. The XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the electrifying copper twin peak logo, giving it a distinctive presence on the road.

The all-electric XUV400 can go from 0-100 kph in 8.3 seconds and has a top speed of 150 kph. The XUV400 is 4200 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2600 mm, which offers its occupants admirable cabin space and legroom.

Mahindra also says the “XUV has the best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). The XUV400 provides the highest power 110kW (150PS) and torque 310 Nm in its segment, powered by a high capacity 39.4 kWh and 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering an anxiety-free range of 456 kilometres and 375 kilometres respectively, as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). The XUV400 is every inch an authentic Mahindra SUV, with the dynamics and eco-friendliness of an electric drivetrain. The XUV400 offers drive modes with a unique combination of steering, throttle and regen response – Fun, Fast, Fearless. The unique segment-first single pedal drive mode, the ‘Lively mode’, allows for a seamless and effortless driving experience in dense traffic. To top it all, the first-in-class gamification of driving behaviours makes it fun to get the sci-fi max range out of the eSUV and even measure the fun quotient with the thrill-o-meter. The vehicle also comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack and motor, which meets IP67 standards.”

The all-electric XUV400 will be available for bookings starting the 26th of January 2023, and the deliveries will begin in March 2023 for the XUV400 EL and during Diwali festive season for the XUV400 EC. This is a pretty good lead time and the first reservation holders wont have to wait too long as has been the case for a lot of EVs in several markets when OEMs first launch a model.

“Customer can now experience the electrifying test drive at their nearest dealership. The Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 34 cities viz. Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai MMR, Nasik, Verna (Goa), Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi NCT, Kolkata, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Aurangabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolhapur, Mysore, Mangalore, Vadodara, Patna, Calicut, Raipur, Ludhiana, Udaipur, Jammu, Guwahati, Lucknow, Agra, Indore.”

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The launch of the XUV400 is a momentous occasion in Mahindra’s electric SUV journey. The XUV400 offers a compelling proposition of superior Performance, Design, Space and Technology at an attractive price. This is a brand that we have developed specifically for those customers who want to be in charge of a more sustainable tomorrow. We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric. It further reinforces our commitment towards developing sustainable mobility solutions for India.”

The XUV400 has a 17.78-cm infotainment system which comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the BlueSense PlusApp offers 60-plus mobile app-based connected features, including accessibility to nearby charging points, Mahindra service stations, tracking vehicle location, and many more powerful and useful features. The XUV400 is provisioned to receive over-the-air updates to its firmware.

I am really excited about this. The Indian auto market is huge, with over 4 million cars sold per year. The introduction of more EV options in India at affordable prices will help supercharge adoption. The fact that companies such as Mahindra and Tata, which have a presence in over 100 countries, will also help accelerate the adoption of EVs across the world once they ramp up production to meet local demand and have capacity to feed export markets. Indian automakers also immediately offer EVs in right-hand drive, providing more options for right-hand drive vehicle markets such as Australia, New Zealand, East and Southern Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, and several other right-hand drive markets.

Images courtesy of Mahindra