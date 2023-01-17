Connect with us

The Capitol Building in Washington D.C., USA | | Date= 2006-04-01 Photo by Andrew Bossi; Dual-licensed under the GFDL and CC-By-SA-2.5, 2.0, and 1.0

DC Lawmakers Propose $400 E-Bike Rebate

Shop local and get a rebate of up to $400 in DC!

Lawmakers in Washington have put forward a new bill that will make getting around the nation’s capital by leaving the car at home and riding an e-bike — and shopping local! — more affordable than ever.

The bill is officially called, “The Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstarting the Environment (E-BIKE) Act of 2023,” and, if it passes, would effectively allow Washington DC residents who earn incomes at or above 80% of the city’s median family income ($93,547, per the last census) would be eligible for a rebate of 30% of the price of a new electric bike, up to $400.

If you’re trying to do the math at home, that means any e-bike priced above around $1300 would be eligible for $400, but that’s hardly limiting. For starters, just about any of the e-bikes that are worth buying at all cost about that, so thinking of the E-BIKE Act as “a $400 rebate” is probably the way to go. It’s worth noting, too, that cargo bikes would qualify for up to $500.

Ward Two Council member Brooke Pinto, who helped write the bill, included language to ensure that DC residents could use the new incentive to partially reimburse e-bike purchases from bike retailers who are physically located in DC, helping local bike shops to remain competitive against online-only, D2C brand offerings and encouraging more of her constituents to “shop local.”

“We really wanted to make sure that access to electronic bikes were more accessible, were more cost effective and that we are really targeting the highest rebates for our lowest income residents,” Pinto told WTOP. “People can use them of all varying abilities and different ages … bikes are a great way to get around that are also more environmentally friendly and have less emissions.”

The E-BIKE Act would allow for as many as 3,000 of the $400 e-bike rebates per year to be issued in the District, and Pinto has told WTOP News that she hopes to have the bill passed, funded, and operational by the end of 2023. And, if you’re in the market for a fresh e-bike to slap that $400 rebate on, check out our E-Bike Buyer’s Guide!

Source: WTOP News; featured image via WikiCommons.

 
 
 
