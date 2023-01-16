Tesla Still Leads The US EV Market — By A Lot

Tesla has become nothing short of a household name when it comes to electric vehicles, as shown in part by the company’s market share. Even as some point to increasing competition as a threat to Tesla in the coming years, the automaker’s current positioning is dominant in the market, recent data comparing automakers suggests.

Tesla’s vehicles made up four out of six of the most popular EVs sold in the USA in the first nine months of 2022, according to data from a recent Kelley Blue Book report (via Statista). The Model Y and Model 3 boasted huge strides over other market offerings, both outselling the next top-sellers by over 100,000 units to become the two best-selling EVs in the country.

The Tesla Model Y had 191,451 sales from January through September in the US, while the Model 3 followed in second with 156,357 units sold in the same time.

Behind Tesla’s flagship vehicles were the Ford Mustang Mach-E, with just 28,089 units sold, and the Tesla Model S (23,464), Chevy Bolt EV (22,012), and Tesla Model X (19,542) landing fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively. Following Tesla’s lineup and Ford’s popular EV were the Hyundai IONIQ 5 (18,492) and the Kia EV6 (17,564) to fill out the rest of the top eight.

The news comes while the auto industry is still facing supply chain issues and an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage that has had widespread effects. Overall luxury auto sales were down on the year, as one of many examples.

Tesla also earned the title of best-selling luxury brand in 2022, according to estimates from the Automotive News Data Center. The company had an estimated 491,000 sales in the US during 2022 The EV automaker was followed by traditional luxury gas car manufacturers BMW (332,388) and Mercedes-Benz (286,764).

Beyond the US, Tesla’s Model Y also captured a large part of the market share for luxury SUV sales in China in both December and 2022 as a whole. In December alone, Tesla sold 29,387 Model Y units and 12,539 Model 3 units in China, outselling models from BYD, Audi, Mercedes, and others.

Tesla also captured a sizable chunk of the market share in many European countries, with the Model Y landing the spot of best-seller in the UK, Norway, Iceland, Portugal, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, and Switzerland in 2022.

Originally posted on EVANNEX. Written by Peter McGuthrie.