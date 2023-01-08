By Maarten Vinkhuyzen and Zach Shahan

Because we never have enough statistics, here’s another list of top selling electric vehicles — this one showing the 100 best selling BEVs in 10 European countries (combined) in 2022. We thought it would be a bit fun to look deeper down the roster of popular (or semi-popular) European EVs. It will be weeks until we get a full, conclusive report on all of Europe, after all.

I do not have the numbers and large data collection system that José Pontes has. I just copy and paste from the EU-EVs.com website. This website provides the sales totals by model for 10 countries — Norway, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, and Finland. It includes many more interesting facts beside the few I’m showing here.

When collecting from different sources, the same product can have different names, or just a little difference in punctuation — like “ID3” vs. “ID 3” vs. “ID.3.” More complex is when the brand is different. The Cupra Born is also sold as the SEAT Born. Those differences are resolved here. For example, the SEAT Born is consolidated as the Cupra Born and there is, accordingly, only one line for the model.

For many models, you can find the specs here: https://ev-database.org. Otherwise, try Wikipedia.

Following the table of the top 100 models, we’ll also dive into the top auto groups and top brands in these 10 markets.

Now, without further ado, the 100 best selling BEVs in 10 European countries (combined):

MAKE MODEL 2022 SALES TESLA MODEL Y 78,017 VOLKSWAGEN ID.4, ID.5 67,049 TESLA MODEL 3 49,645 FIAT 500E 42,401 SKODA ENYAQ 37,849 VOLKSWAGEN ID.3 35,414 AUDI Q4 E-TRON 28,520 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 26,305 HYUNDAI KONA 25,797 AUDI Q8 E-TRON 24,389 VOLVO XC40 23,587 CUPRA BORN 22,827 POLESTAR 2 21,786 KIA NIRO 20,752 DACIA SPRING 20,455 PEUGEOT E-208 19,774 OPEL CORSA-E 19,587 MINI MINI 18,842 KIA EV6 18,226 OPEL MOKKA-E 17,721 FORD MUSTANG MACH-E 16,344 RENAULT ZOE 15,831 SMART FORTWO 15,126 BMW IX 15,096 NISSAN LEAF 14,812 RENAULT MEGANE Z.E. E-TECH 14,414 MERCEDES-BENZ EQA 14,307 VOLKSWAGEN UP! 14,293 BMW I4 14,081 BMW I3 13,959 PEUGEOT E-2008 13,468 RENAULT TWINGO Z.E. 13,145 VOLVO C40 11,870 MERCEDES-BENZ EQB 11,465 CITROEN E-C4 10,745 BMW IX3 10,539 PORSCHE TAYCAN 9,841 MG ZS EV 9,210 MERCEDES-BENZ EQC 9,038 MG MARVEL R EV 6,523 MERCEDES-BENZ EQE 6,062 MG MG5 EV 5,468 MERCEDES-BENZ EQS 4,747 TOYOTA PROACE 4,582 MAZDA MX-30 3,921 VOLKSWAGEN ID.BUZZ 3,423 AUDI Q8 E-TRON GT 3,354 KIA SOUL 3,086 MG MG4 EV 2,764 SMART FORFOUR 2,672 NISSAN ARIYA 2,629 TOYOTA BZ4X 2,237 HYUNDAI IONIQ 2,164 CITROEN E-BERLINGO 2,124 MERCEDES-BENZ EQV 2,073 FAW E-HS9 2,009 BYD ATTO 3 1,905 OPEL COMBO-E 1,677 BYD TANG 1,664 BMW IX1 1,566 TESLA MODEL S 1,487 RENAULT KANGOO Z.E. 1,370 MERCEDES-BENZ EVITO 1,354 PEUGEOT E-EXPERT 1,308 HONDA E 1,274 CITROEN E-JUMPY 1,234 OPEL VIVARO-E 1,200 TESLA MODEL X 1,102 PEUGEOT E-RIFTER 1,071 NIO ES8 1,059 JAGUAR I-PACE 1,053 DS 3 991 SUBARU SOLTERRA 885 OPEL ZAFIRA-E 831 FORD E-TRANSIT 804 LEXUS UX 300E 734 PEUGEOT E-PARTNER 689 AIWAYS U5 570 BMW I7 562 FIAT E-ULYSSE 491 VOYAH FREE 395 XPENG P7 370 BYD HAN 341 XPENG G3 331 BYD ETP3 326 RENAULT MASTER E-TECH 282 NISSAN E-NV200 263 FIAT E-SCUDO 262 MERCEDES-BENZ E SPRINTER 254 SMART 1 248 SSANGYONG KORANDO 242 FIAT E-DUCATO 218 PEUGEOT E-TRAVELLER 201 FIAT E-DOBLO 200 DR EVO ELECTRIC 193 DFSK SERES 3 184 GENESIS GV60 168 NIO ET7 164 ORA FUNKY CAT 148 VOLKSWAGEN TRANSPORTER 115

As you can see, the results do trail off a lot toward the end of that list. It’s the mixture of the big dogs at the top and then just how long the tail of models is that make EV sales in Europe so impressive.

Let’s look at the rankings for the brands and automotive groups now.

BRAND 2022 SALES SHARE TESLA 130,251 13.4% VOLKSWAGEN 120,718 12.4% AUDI 56,724 5.8% BMW 55,819 5.8% HYUNDAI 54,906 5.7% MERCEDES-BENZ 49,336 5.1% RENAULT 45,048 4.6% FIAT 43,640 4.5% KIA 42,082 4.3% OPEL 41,021 4.2% SKODA 37,879 3.9% PEUGEOT 36,495 3.8% VOLVO 35,543 3.7% MG 23,965 2.5% CUPRA 22,827 2.3% POLESTAR 21,786 2.2% DACIA 20,456 2.1% MINI 18,842 1.9% SMART 18,047 1.9% NISSAN 17,822 1.8% FORD 17,164 1.8% SEAT 14,385 1.5% CITROEN 14,198 1.5% PORSCHE 10,096 1.0% TOYOTA 6,820 0.7% BYD 4,237 0.4% MAZDA 3,921 0.4% MAXUS 2,971 0.3% FAW 2,009 0.2% HONDA 1,274 0.1% NIO 1,223 0.1% JAGUAR 1,053 0.1% DS 991 0.1% SUBARU 884 0.1% LEXUS 734 0.1% XPENG 715 0.1%

Tesla fans will be happy to see Tesla on top — in Europe. Volkswagen fans may be a bit disappointed that the brand didn’t squeeze out a win, but they should be happy that it’s right on Tesla’s tail. But that’s not all. …

TOP OEM GROUPS 2022 SALES SHARE VOLKSWAGEN GROUP 248,421 25.6% STELLANTIS 136,345 14.1% TESLA 130,251 13.4% HYUNDAI-KIA 96,988 10.0% RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI 83,368 8.6% BMW 74,661 7.7% MERCEDES-BENZ 67,383 6.9% GEELY 57,329 5.9% SAIC 26,936 2.8% FORD 17,164 1.8% TOYOTA 7,554 0.8% OTHER 5,357 0.6% BYD 4,237 0.4% MAZDA 3,921 0.4% FAW 2,009 0.2% HONDA 1,274 0.1% NIO 1,223 0.1% TATA MOTORS 1,053 0.1% SUBARU 884 0.1% XPENG 715 0.1%

Looking at the results by automotive group, Volkswagen Group is far ahead in the lead. Stellantis squeezes out the silver medal, while Tesla was right on its tail to at least grab the bronze.

What are your thoughts on these results?