100 Best Selling BEVs in 10 European Countries

By Maarten Vinkhuyzen and Zach Shahan

Because we never have enough statistics, here’s another list of top selling electric vehicles — this one showing the 100 best selling BEVs in 10 European countries (combined) in 2022. We thought it would be a bit fun to look deeper down the roster of popular (or semi-popular) European EVs. It will be weeks until we get a full, conclusive report on all of Europe, after all.

I do not have the numbers and large data collection system that José Pontes has. I just copy and paste from the EU-EVs.com website. This website provides the sales totals by model for 10 countries — Norway, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, and Finland. It includes many more interesting facts beside the few I’m showing here.

When collecting from different sources, the same product can have different names, or just a little difference in punctuation — like “ID3” vs. “ID 3” vs. “ID.3.” More complex is when the brand is different. The Cupra Born is also sold as the SEAT Born. Those differences are resolved here. For example, the SEAT Born is consolidated as the Cupra Born and there is, accordingly, only one line for the model.

For many models, you can find the specs here: https://ev-database.org. Otherwise, try Wikipedia.

Following the table of the top 100 models, we’ll also dive into the top auto groups and top brands in these 10 markets.

Now, without further ado, the 100 best selling BEVs in 10 European countries (combined):

MAKE MODEL 2022 SALES
TESLA MODEL Y 78,017
VOLKSWAGEN ID.4, ID.5 67,049
TESLA MODEL 3 49,645
FIAT 500E 42,401
SKODA ENYAQ 37,849
VOLKSWAGEN ID.3 35,414
AUDI Q4 E-TRON 28,520
HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 26,305
HYUNDAI KONA 25,797
AUDI Q8 E-TRON 24,389
VOLVO XC40 23,587
CUPRA BORN 22,827
POLESTAR 2 21,786
KIA NIRO 20,752
DACIA SPRING 20,455
PEUGEOT E-208 19,774
OPEL CORSA-E 19,587
MINI MINI 18,842
KIA EV6 18,226
OPEL MOKKA-E 17,721
FORD MUSTANG MACH-E 16,344
RENAULT ZOE 15,831
SMART FORTWO 15,126
BMW IX 15,096
NISSAN LEAF 14,812
RENAULT MEGANE Z.E. E-TECH 14,414
MERCEDES-BENZ EQA 14,307
VOLKSWAGEN UP! 14,293
BMW I4 14,081
BMW I3 13,959
PEUGEOT E-2008 13,468
RENAULT TWINGO Z.E. 13,145
VOLVO C40 11,870
MERCEDES-BENZ EQB 11,465
CITROEN E-C4 10,745
BMW IX3 10,539
PORSCHE TAYCAN 9,841
MG ZS EV 9,210
MERCEDES-BENZ EQC 9,038
MG MARVEL R EV 6,523
MERCEDES-BENZ EQE 6,062
MG MG5 EV 5,468
MERCEDES-BENZ EQS 4,747
TOYOTA PROACE 4,582
MAZDA MX-30 3,921
VOLKSWAGEN ID.BUZZ 3,423
AUDI Q8 E-TRON GT 3,354
KIA SOUL 3,086
MG MG4 EV 2,764
SMART FORFOUR 2,672
NISSAN ARIYA 2,629
TOYOTA BZ4X 2,237
HYUNDAI IONIQ 2,164
CITROEN E-BERLINGO 2,124
MERCEDES-BENZ EQV 2,073
FAW E-HS9 2,009
BYD ATTO 3 1,905
OPEL COMBO-E 1,677
BYD TANG 1,664
BMW IX1 1,566
TESLA MODEL S 1,487
RENAULT KANGOO Z.E. 1,370
MERCEDES-BENZ EVITO 1,354
PEUGEOT E-EXPERT 1,308
HONDA E 1,274
CITROEN E-JUMPY 1,234
OPEL VIVARO-E 1,200
TESLA MODEL X 1,102
PEUGEOT E-RIFTER 1,071
NIO ES8 1,059
JAGUAR I-PACE 1,053
DS 3 991
SUBARU SOLTERRA 885
OPEL ZAFIRA-E 831
FORD E-TRANSIT 804
LEXUS UX 300E 734
PEUGEOT E-PARTNER 689
AIWAYS U5 570
BMW I7 562
FIAT E-ULYSSE 491
VOYAH FREE 395
XPENG P7 370
BYD HAN 341
XPENG G3 331
BYD ETP3 326
RENAULT MASTER E-TECH 282
NISSAN E-NV200 263
FIAT E-SCUDO 262
MERCEDES-BENZ E SPRINTER 254
SMART 1 248
SSANGYONG KORANDO 242
FIAT E-DUCATO 218
PEUGEOT E-TRAVELLER 201
FIAT E-DOBLO 200
DR EVO ELECTRIC 193
DFSK SERES 3 184
GENESIS GV60 168
NIO ET7 164
ORA FUNKY CAT 148
VOLKSWAGEN TRANSPORTER 115

As you can see, the results do trail off a lot toward the end of that list. It’s the mixture of the big dogs at the top and then just how long the tail of models is that make EV sales in Europe so impressive.

Let’s look at the rankings for the brands and automotive groups now.

BRAND 2022 SALES SHARE
TESLA 130,251 13.4%
VOLKSWAGEN 120,718 12.4%
AUDI 56,724 5.8%
BMW 55,819 5.8%
HYUNDAI 54,906 5.7%
MERCEDES-BENZ 49,336 5.1%
RENAULT 45,048 4.6%
FIAT 43,640 4.5%
KIA 42,082 4.3%
OPEL 41,021 4.2%
SKODA 37,879 3.9%
PEUGEOT 36,495 3.8%
VOLVO 35,543 3.7%
MG 23,965 2.5%
CUPRA 22,827 2.3%
POLESTAR 21,786 2.2%
DACIA 20,456 2.1%
MINI 18,842 1.9%
SMART 18,047 1.9%
NISSAN 17,822 1.8%
FORD 17,164 1.8%
SEAT 14,385 1.5%
CITROEN 14,198 1.5%
PORSCHE 10,096 1.0%
TOYOTA 6,820 0.7%
BYD 4,237 0.4%
MAZDA 3,921 0.4%
MAXUS 2,971 0.3%
FAW 2,009 0.2%
HONDA 1,274 0.1%
NIO 1,223 0.1%
JAGUAR 1,053 0.1%
DS 991 0.1%
SUBARU 884 0.1%
LEXUS 734 0.1%
XPENG 715 0.1%

Tesla fans will be happy to see Tesla on top — in Europe. Volkswagen fans may be a bit disappointed that the brand didn’t squeeze out a win, but they should be happy that it’s right on Tesla’s tail. But that’s not all. …

TOP OEM GROUPS 2022 SALES SHARE
VOLKSWAGEN GROUP 248,421 25.6%
STELLANTIS 136,345 14.1%
TESLA 130,251 13.4%
HYUNDAI-KIA 96,988 10.0%
RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI 83,368 8.6%
BMW 74,661 7.7%
MERCEDES-BENZ 67,383 6.9%
GEELY 57,329 5.9%
SAIC 26,936 2.8%
FORD 17,164 1.8%
TOYOTA 7,554 0.8%
OTHER 5,357 0.6%
BYD 4,237 0.4%
MAZDA 3,921 0.4%
FAW 2,009 0.2%
HONDA 1,274 0.1%
NIO 1,223 0.1%
TATA MOTORS 1,053 0.1%
SUBARU 884 0.1%
XPENG 715 0.1%

Looking at the results by automotive group, Volkswagen Group is far ahead in the lead. Stellantis squeezes out the silver medal, while Tesla was right on its tail to at least grab the bronze.

What are your thoughts on these results?

 
 
 
