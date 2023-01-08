By Maarten Vinkhuyzen and Zach Shahan
Because we never have enough statistics, here’s another list of top selling electric vehicles — this one showing the 100 best selling BEVs in 10 European countries (combined) in 2022. We thought it would be a bit fun to look deeper down the roster of popular (or semi-popular) European EVs. It will be weeks until we get a full, conclusive report on all of Europe, after all.
I do not have the numbers and large data collection system that José Pontes has. I just copy and paste from the EU-EVs.com website. This website provides the sales totals by model for 10 countries — Norway, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, and Finland. It includes many more interesting facts beside the few I’m showing here.
When collecting from different sources, the same product can have different names, or just a little difference in punctuation — like “ID3” vs. “ID 3” vs. “ID.3.” More complex is when the brand is different. The Cupra Born is also sold as the SEAT Born. Those differences are resolved here. For example, the SEAT Born is consolidated as the Cupra Born and there is, accordingly, only one line for the model.
Following the table of the top 100 models, we’ll also dive into the top auto groups and top brands in these 10 markets.
Now, without further ado, the 100 best selling BEVs in 10 European countries (combined):
|MAKE
|MODEL
|2022 SALES
|TESLA
|MODEL Y
|78,017
|VOLKSWAGEN
|ID.4, ID.5
|67,049
|TESLA
|MODEL 3
|49,645
|FIAT
|500E
|42,401
|SKODA
|ENYAQ
|37,849
|VOLKSWAGEN
|ID.3
|35,414
|AUDI
|Q4 E-TRON
|28,520
|HYUNDAI
|IONIQ 5
|26,305
|HYUNDAI
|KONA
|25,797
|AUDI
|Q8 E-TRON
|24,389
|VOLVO
|XC40
|23,587
|CUPRA
|BORN
|22,827
|POLESTAR
|2
|21,786
|KIA
|NIRO
|20,752
|DACIA
|SPRING
|20,455
|PEUGEOT
|E-208
|19,774
|OPEL
|CORSA-E
|19,587
|MINI
|MINI
|18,842
|KIA
|EV6
|18,226
|OPEL
|MOKKA-E
|17,721
|FORD
|MUSTANG MACH-E
|16,344
|RENAULT
|ZOE
|15,831
|SMART
|FORTWO
|15,126
|BMW
|IX
|15,096
|NISSAN
|LEAF
|14,812
|RENAULT
|MEGANE Z.E. E-TECH
|14,414
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|EQA
|14,307
|VOLKSWAGEN
|UP!
|14,293
|BMW
|I4
|14,081
|BMW
|I3
|13,959
|PEUGEOT
|E-2008
|13,468
|RENAULT
|TWINGO Z.E.
|13,145
|VOLVO
|C40
|11,870
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|EQB
|11,465
|CITROEN
|E-C4
|10,745
|BMW
|IX3
|10,539
|PORSCHE
|TAYCAN
|9,841
|MG
|ZS EV
|9,210
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|EQC
|9,038
|MG
|MARVEL R EV
|6,523
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|EQE
|6,062
|MG
|MG5 EV
|5,468
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|EQS
|4,747
|TOYOTA
|PROACE
|4,582
|MAZDA
|MX-30
|3,921
|VOLKSWAGEN
|ID.BUZZ
|3,423
|AUDI
|Q8 E-TRON GT
|3,354
|KIA
|SOUL
|3,086
|MG
|MG4 EV
|2,764
|SMART
|FORFOUR
|2,672
|NISSAN
|ARIYA
|2,629
|TOYOTA
|BZ4X
|2,237
|HYUNDAI
|IONIQ
|2,164
|CITROEN
|E-BERLINGO
|2,124
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|EQV
|2,073
|FAW
|E-HS9
|2,009
|BYD
|ATTO 3
|1,905
|OPEL
|COMBO-E
|1,677
|BYD
|TANG
|1,664
|BMW
|IX1
|1,566
|TESLA
|MODEL S
|1,487
|RENAULT
|KANGOO Z.E.
|1,370
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|EVITO
|1,354
|PEUGEOT
|E-EXPERT
|1,308
|HONDA
|E
|1,274
|CITROEN
|E-JUMPY
|1,234
|OPEL
|VIVARO-E
|1,200
|TESLA
|MODEL X
|1,102
|PEUGEOT
|E-RIFTER
|1,071
|NIO
|ES8
|1,059
|JAGUAR
|I-PACE
|1,053
|DS
|3
|991
|SUBARU
|SOLTERRA
|885
|OPEL
|ZAFIRA-E
|831
|FORD
|E-TRANSIT
|804
|LEXUS
|UX 300E
|734
|PEUGEOT
|E-PARTNER
|689
|AIWAYS
|U5
|570
|BMW
|I7
|562
|FIAT
|E-ULYSSE
|491
|VOYAH
|FREE
|395
|XPENG
|P7
|370
|BYD
|HAN
|341
|XPENG
|G3
|331
|BYD
|ETP3
|326
|RENAULT
|MASTER E-TECH
|282
|NISSAN
|E-NV200
|263
|FIAT
|E-SCUDO
|262
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|E SPRINTER
|254
|SMART
|1
|248
|SSANGYONG
|KORANDO
|242
|FIAT
|E-DUCATO
|218
|PEUGEOT
|E-TRAVELLER
|201
|FIAT
|E-DOBLO
|200
|DR
|EVO ELECTRIC
|193
|DFSK
|SERES 3
|184
|GENESIS
|GV60
|168
|NIO
|ET7
|164
|ORA
|FUNKY CAT
|148
|VOLKSWAGEN
|TRANSPORTER
|115
As you can see, the results do trail off a lot toward the end of that list. It’s the mixture of the big dogs at the top and then just how long the tail of models is that make EV sales in Europe so impressive.
Let’s look at the rankings for the brands and automotive groups now.
|BRAND
|2022 SALES
|SHARE
|TESLA
|130,251
|13.4%
|VOLKSWAGEN
|120,718
|12.4%
|AUDI
|56,724
|5.8%
|BMW
|55,819
|5.8%
|HYUNDAI
|54,906
|5.7%
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|49,336
|5.1%
|RENAULT
|45,048
|4.6%
|FIAT
|43,640
|4.5%
|KIA
|42,082
|4.3%
|OPEL
|41,021
|4.2%
|SKODA
|37,879
|3.9%
|PEUGEOT
|36,495
|3.8%
|VOLVO
|35,543
|3.7%
|MG
|23,965
|2.5%
|CUPRA
|22,827
|2.3%
|POLESTAR
|21,786
|2.2%
|DACIA
|20,456
|2.1%
|MINI
|18,842
|1.9%
|SMART
|18,047
|1.9%
|NISSAN
|17,822
|1.8%
|FORD
|17,164
|1.8%
|SEAT
|14,385
|1.5%
|CITROEN
|14,198
|1.5%
|PORSCHE
|10,096
|1.0%
|TOYOTA
|6,820
|0.7%
|BYD
|4,237
|0.4%
|MAZDA
|3,921
|0.4%
|MAXUS
|2,971
|0.3%
|FAW
|2,009
|0.2%
|HONDA
|1,274
|0.1%
|NIO
|1,223
|0.1%
|JAGUAR
|1,053
|0.1%
|DS
|991
|0.1%
|SUBARU
|884
|0.1%
|LEXUS
|734
|0.1%
|XPENG
|715
|0.1%
Tesla fans will be happy to see Tesla on top — in Europe. Volkswagen fans may be a bit disappointed that the brand didn’t squeeze out a win, but they should be happy that it’s right on Tesla’s tail. But that’s not all. …
|TOP OEM GROUPS
|2022 SALES
|SHARE
|VOLKSWAGEN GROUP
|248,421
|25.6%
|STELLANTIS
|136,345
|14.1%
|TESLA
|130,251
|13.4%
|HYUNDAI-KIA
|96,988
|10.0%
|RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI
|83,368
|8.6%
|BMW
|74,661
|7.7%
|MERCEDES-BENZ
|67,383
|6.9%
|GEELY
|57,329
|5.9%
|SAIC
|26,936
|2.8%
|FORD
|17,164
|1.8%
|TOYOTA
|7,554
|0.8%
|OTHER
|5,357
|0.6%
|BYD
|4,237
|0.4%
|MAZDA
|3,921
|0.4%
|FAW
|2,009
|0.2%
|HONDA
|1,274
|0.1%
|NIO
|1,223
|0.1%
|TATA MOTORS
|1,053
|0.1%
|SUBARU
|884
|0.1%
|XPENG
|715
|0.1%
Looking at the results by automotive group, Volkswagen Group is far ahead in the lead. Stellantis squeezes out the silver medal, while Tesla was right on its tail to at least grab the bronze.
What are your thoughts on these results?
