Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Y Performance gets fake brake covers
Screencap from ZEVcentric, via Twitter.

Cars

Tesla Cover Up: Model Y Performance Brakes Downgraded

This is a cover-up … literally!

Published

California Tesla tuners ZEVcentric went to Twitter recently, to claim that Tesla is no longer offering “upgraded” brakes on its Model Y Performance versions. Instead, the company is fitting its latest Performance Y vehicles with the same brakes as the Long Range versions … except, on the Performance, they’re hidden behind a bright red piece of plastic.

The purpose of that plastic cover? It can only be to trick onlookers into believing that the cars are still packing the high-powered Brembo brake bits the Performance 3 and Y cars have been known for.

“It’s a smaller caliper and a smaller rotor which is the same on [the Long Range]. So now you are just paying for the same brakes, just red,” ZEVcentric wrote on Twitter. Tesla apparently made the change last year, and is “hiding” that change behind the same kind of “fake” brake calipers you advertised see on Wish.com.

If you think that’s an unfair exaggeration, watch the shop’s video.

In the brand’s defense, Tesla claims the changeover from Brembo calipers to these smaller Mando pieces won’t negatively impact performance, and seems to fully acknowledge that the covers are an aesthetic addition. In fairness, that’s probably true, since the kind of drivers who will actually be able to tell the difference between the Brembos and– well, just about anything else are probably few and far between.

And, despite what that last trip to K1 Speed may have believe, unless your name is Blake Fuller or you’re planning a trip up Pike’s Peak sometime soon, you’re probably not one of them … neither am I, though, so I guess we can be slow and miserable together.

That sounds nice, doesn’t it?

While you ponder that one, watch the videos in ZEVcentric’s tweet, above, then let us know what you think about Tesla’s Performance “downgrade” in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

 

Source | Images: ZEVcentric.

 

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Round Steering Wheel Now An Option (Instead Of Yoke)

Tesla has re-introduced the round steering wheel for its design refresh Model S and Model X vehicles. The new Tesla Model S was launched...

1 day ago
RACQ RACQ

Clean Transport

Royal Automobile Club of Queensland Ramps Up Involvement with EVs

It’s not the highest definition photo in the world, but below is a picture of boats on the horizon delivering thousands of Teslas to...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

Giant Parts Of 9,000-Ton Tesla Cybertruck Giga Press Arrive At Giga Texas

As we reported in October of 2022, IDRA had started shipping the humongous 9000-ton Cybertruck Giga Casting machine from its plant in Italy to...

2 days ago

Cars

Tesla Slashes New Car Prices In Effort To Boost Sales

Recently, we wrote about how the Tesla sales model gives it the flexibility to adjust prices of its vehicles to adapt to changing demands...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.