Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla’s official round steering for the new Tesla Model S and Model S Plaid. Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Round Steering Wheel Now An Option (Instead Of Yoke)

Published

Tesla has re-introduced the round steering wheel for its design refresh Model S and Model X vehicles. The new Tesla Model S was launched in 2021 with a yoke steering wheel and a re-designed interior. At the time, the yoke was the default and only option for a steering wheel when anyone bought a new Tesla Model S or Model S Plaid. On multiple occasions, Tesla CEO Elon Musk iterated the usefulness and practicality of the yoke and that the automaker did not intend to bring back the round steering wheel.

“After using yoke for few weeks, I didn’t want wheel,” Musk once tweeted. He was also of the view that a round steering wheel blocks the view of the instrument cluster. It is important to note that unlike Tesla Model Y and Model 3, the Autopilot/FSD Beta driving visualizations are displayed on the smaller instrument cluster of the Model S and X instead of the center touchscreen.

From the Tesla Model S online car configurator page:

Yoke Steering

The ultimate focus on driving: no stalks, no shifting. With a stalkless steering yoke, you can enjoy both the best car to drive, and the best car to be driven in.

Now, after almost 2 years, Tesla has finally realized that the company might actually be losing Model S and Model X sales just because of the yoke steering. Introducing a traditional round steering wheel will make it easy for potential customers to make a purchase decision, especially the older generation who have driven with these steering wheels for decades. [Editor’s note: I’m not sure if consumer demand was the issue here that led to Tesla bringing back the round steering wheel as an option — though, that’s certainly possible. Many owners have shown their yokes falling apart on the corners after not very long at all. I wonder if the reason for bringing back the normal steering wheel isn’t more about that. However, if Tesla really is still offering the yoke, that idea doesn’t make full sense — you’d think they’d remove the yoke option completely.]

While configuring a Tesla Model S, Model S Plaid, or Model X in the Tesla online car configurator, the round steering now comes as the default included steering, while the yoke is optional. The customer is able to choose either of these steering wheels without any additional costs (see screenshot below).

Tesla Model S Plaid steering wheel options (Round and Yoke) in the Tesla online car configurator. Credit: Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Some Tesla owners of the design refresh Model S/Model S Plaid even went to the length of retrofitting the Tesla Model 3/Y round steering wheel in their cars. But now Tesla is providing the Model S/X OEM steering wheel right out of the factory.

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) bought a Tesla Model S Plaid in 2021. Although in his review he said that he got used to the yoke, he suggested that Tesla should include a traditional steering wheel as an option as well. That has finally happened.

At this time, Tesla has not given an official statement about whether existing Tesla Model S Plaid and Model X owners will get a round steering retrofit option or not. Of course, this hardware change would not be free of cost.

Let us know what you think of Tesla’s introduction of a round steering wheel for the Tesla Model S Plaid and other variants of the S and X in the comments section below.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

RACQ RACQ

Clean Transport

Royal Automobile Club of Queensland Ramps Up Involvement with EVs

It’s not the highest definition photo in the world, but below is a picture of boats on the horizon delivering thousands of Teslas to...

2 hours ago

Clean Transport

Giant Parts Of 9,000-Ton Tesla Cybertruck Giga Press Arrive At Giga Texas

As we reported in October of 2022, IDRA had started shipping the humongous 9000-ton Cybertruck Giga Casting machine from its plant in Italy to...

3 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Slashes New Car Prices In Effort To Boost Sales

Recently, we wrote about how the Tesla sales model gives it the flexibility to adjust prices of its vehicles to adapt to changing demands...

10 hours ago
Tesla Model Y Sales Tesla Model Y Sales

Cars

Tesla Could Be The Top US Vehicle Seller By The End Of Next Year

I know it sounds ridiculous that the EV-only startup Tesla could sell more vehicles than giants like Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet as soon as...

15 hours ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.