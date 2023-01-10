Volkswagen’s Worldwide Deliveries Of 100% Electric Vehicles Grew ~24% In 2022

Volkswagen has happy news on all fronts today. The featured image shows the salesperson my daughter spoke with over a year ago while checking out the ID.4 and quickly ordering. She is overjoyed because her delivery will come at last next month. True, she had to wait a long time, but during that time she changed her order to include the all-wheel drive powertrain in the ID.4, which improves traction. The new model could also be a capable towing vehicle, allowing it to tow smaller forms of transport or boat trailers. It also allows it to travel through the mountains in the snow more safely. She will keep CleanTechnica updated with photos of her new EV and a review that will be published soon. She confirmed US production of her ID.4.

Last year’s CleanTechnica Car of the Year award undoubtedly influenced our ID.4 test drive and considerations. However, she, like many others around the world, continues to admire the EV on its own merits. Volkswagen is advancing quickly in ramping up EV production, and the ID.4 is the company’s top electric vehicle globally. Approximately 170,000 units were delivered to customers in 2022.

With China as the company’s frontrunner, ID model deliveries more than doubled and total deliveries by the Volkswagen brand in 2022 topped 4.5 million vehicles. In China, the company’s largest sales market, 143,100 units of the ID.3, ID.4, and ID.6 were handed over to customers. That’s an increase of 102.9% year over year.

There was also a significant increase in sales in North America. The company delivered 22,700 ID.4s (+27.7%) in the region.

At another level of success, the ID.4 was the best-selling car in Sweden — of any brand and any type of vehicle/fuel. It had around 8,900 sales in the Scandinavian country. In fact, for the third year in a row, a Volkswagen ID model was the best-selling car in Sweden.

ID.4 is Volkswagen’s Top Electric Car in the World

Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales said: “The roadmap is clear: with the ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is stepping up the pace of its electric campaign with ten new electric models by 2026. Volkswagen already has the broadest portfolio of electric models. By 2026, the brand will have the right product in every segment, from the entry-level e-car with a target price of under €25,000 to the new flagship ID.72.”

It’s nice to hear she will receive her ID.4 soon, as the order backlog is still very large. In Europe, approximately 640,000 customers have placed orders for Volkswagen models of all drive types (+18%).

For more information, the full 2022 report from Volkswagen is here.

“Volkswagen expects 2023 to be another volatile and challenging year due to persistent semiconductor supply bottlenecks. The company nevertheless anticipates a gradual improvement in the supply situation, with production stabilizing as the year progresses. “We are doing our utmost to reduce delivery times for our customers still further and to lower the high order backlog as quickly as possible,” Board Member for Sales Labbé said.