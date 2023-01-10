Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
VW ID.4

Cars

Volkswagen’s Worldwide Deliveries Of 100% Electric Vehicles Grew ~24% In 2022

Published

Volkswagen has happy news on all fronts today. The featured image shows the salesperson my daughter spoke with over a year ago while checking out the ID.4 and quickly ordering. She is overjoyed because her delivery will come at last next month. True, she had to wait a long time, but during that time she changed her order to include the all-wheel drive powertrain in the ID.4, which improves traction. The new model could also be a capable towing vehicle, allowing it to tow smaller forms of transport or boat trailers. It also allows it to travel through the mountains in the snow more safely. She will keep CleanTechnica updated with photos of her new EV and a review that will be published soon. She confirmed US production of her ID.4.

Volkswagen ID4 ID.4 car of the year winner

Last year’s CleanTechnica Car of the Year award undoubtedly influenced our ID.4 test drive and considerations. However, she, like many others around the world, continues to admire the EV on its own merits. Volkswagen is advancing quickly in ramping up EV production, and the ID.4 is the company’s top electric vehicle globally. Approximately 170,000 units were delivered to customers in 2022.

With China as the company’s frontrunner, ID model deliveries more than doubled and total deliveries by the Volkswagen brand in 2022 topped 4.5 million vehicles. In China, the company’s largest sales market, 143,100 units of the ID.3, ID.4, and ID.6 were handed over to customers. That’s an increase of 102.9% year over year.

There was also a significant increase in sales in North America. The company delivered 22,700 ID.4s (+27.7%) in the region.

Volkswagen ID.4. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Volkswagen ID.4. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

VW ID.4

Volkswagen ID.4. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Volkswagen ID.4. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Volkswagen ID.4. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Volkswagen ID.4. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Volkswagen ID.4. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

At another level of success, the ID.4 was the best-selling car in Sweden — of any brand and any type of vehicle/fuel. It had around 8,900 sales in the Scandinavian country. In fact, for the third year in a row, a Volkswagen ID model was the best-selling car in Sweden.

ID.4 is Volkswagen’s Top Electric Car in the World

Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales said: “The roadmap is clear: with the ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is stepping up the pace of its electric campaign with ten new electric models by 2026. Volkswagen already has the broadest portfolio of electric models. By 2026, the brand will have the right product in every segment, from the entry-level e-car with a target price of under €25,000 to the new flagship ID.72.”

It’s nice to hear she will receive her ID.4 soon, as the order backlog is still very large. In Europe, approximately 640,000 customers have placed orders for Volkswagen models of all drive types (+18%).

For more information, the full 2022 report from Volkswagen is here.

“Volkswagen expects 2023 to be another volatile and challenging year due to persistent semiconductor supply bottlenecks. The company nevertheless anticipates a gradual improvement in the supply situation, with production stabilizing as the year progresses. “We are doing our utmost to reduce delivery times for our customers still further and to lower the high order backlog as quickly as possible,” Board Member for Sales Labbé said.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Cynthia Shahan started writing after previously doing research and publishing work on natural birth practices. (Several unrelated publications) She is a licensed health care provider. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education, and Montessori education, mother of four unconditionally loving spirits.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

UK’s EV Share Hits 40% In December — Tesla Model Y Overall Bestseller

The UK’s auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 39.4% share of new sales in December, a new record, up from 33.2% year on...

2 days ago

Cars

100 Best Selling BEVs in 10 European Countries

By Maarten Vinkhuyzen and Zach Shahan Because we never have enough statistics, here’s another list of top selling electric vehicles — this one showing...

2 days ago

Cars

EVs Take 55% Of The German Auto Market In December!

The tide has turned in the electrification of the German auto market, with plugin electric vehicles taking the majority of sales for the first...

3 days ago
Volkswagen ID4 ID.4 car of the year winner Volkswagen ID4 ID.4 car of the year winner

Cars

Volkswagen ID.4 Now 18% of Volkswagen USA Sales!

Volkswagen of America has released its 4th quarter 2022 sales numbers and its full-year 2022 sales numbers. The German automaker also highlighted that 6.8%...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.