Volkswagen ID.4 Now 18% of Volkswagen USA Sales!

Volkswagen of America has released its 4th quarter 2022 sales numbers and its full-year 2022 sales numbers. The German automaker also highlighted that 6.8% of Volkswagen’s 2022 sales in the USA were EV sales (all ID.4 sales, as the ID.4 is the only electric vehicle Volkswagen sells in the country). The thing is: there’s a much bigger stat Volkswagen could have highlighted!

In the 4th quarter, the Volkswagen ID.4’s share of Volkswagen of America sales was a whopping 18.2%! The ID.4 had 4,055 sales, a sizable chunk of Volkswagen’s 22,303 total sales in the 4th quarter.

That 4,055 4th quarter result also meant that the ID.4 was Volkswagen’s second best selling model in the USA. Only the Tiguan beat it, at 7,740 quarterly sales.

There’s a third highlight for the model as well. It had 171.4% growth year over year in the 4th quarter. That’s just barely ahead of the Arteon’s growth (171.3%) and only trails the Golf R’s growth (3,150%), but the Golf R doesn’t really count, going from 2 sales in Q4 2021 to 65 sales in Q4 2022.

Looking at the full year, ID.4 sales were up 22.5% — from 16,742 sales to 20,511 sales. However, the Taos was up a lot more than that, 88.6% — from 31,682 sales to 59,103 sales. And the aforementioned Golf R was up 5,451.9% — from 27 sales to 1,499 sales. Here’s the full Volkswagen of America sales table:

The big picture for Volkswagen, though, is not so bright. Its total sales were down 20.5% in the 4th quarter and down 19.7% in the year as a whole. Perhaps Volkswagen needs some more electric models on the field?

Overall, the ID.4 is turning out to be a strong model for the Volkswagen brand in the USA. It’s no Tesla Model Y in terms of sales volume, but it’s one of the USA’s top electric models. Is it living up to its title as 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year? In the US, at least, I think it’s doing what could be expected. It’s much more notable in Europe, of course.