Zenobē To Bring Fleet Electrification Expertise In New Agreement With Marcopolo, The World’s 3rd Largest Bus Manufacturer

Zenobē, an EV fleet and battery storage specialist, and Marcopolo, the world’s third largest bus manufacturer, will investigate shared opportunities to support the decarbonization of passenger transport. As many customers start with significant grid constraints on their journey to electrify their fleets, Zenobē works with them to understand their requirements. Zenobē work includes incorporating their charging software or adding on-site battery storage to minimize customers ‘peak power’ requirements. If this isn’t enough, they help plan and secure a bigger connection.

This is critical for large fleet operators which operate multiple large depots. Zenobē designs charging infrastructure to fit the needs of each depot and works with a wide range of charging manufacturers. As most operators take a phased approach to electrification, Zenobē says they “future-proof their infrastructure designs” to factor in future fleet expansions.

In this new agreement with Marcopolo, Zenobē will bring its expertise in fleet electrification and smart charging software to the bus manufacturer and its international network of subsidiaries and fleet partners. Marcopolo’s buses are operating in over 100 countries around the world. Earlier this year, Marcopolo launched its first 100% electric bus model, the Attivi. Marcopolo then made a commitment to develop strategic partnerships for the decarbonization of passenger transport. The Zenobē-Marcopolo partnership will run over the next 12 months and includes joint development and feasibility studies in Australia, the US and other markets. It links Zenobē with Marcopolo’s international network of subsidiaries and fleet partners, growing its presence in these markets.

Zenobē’s smart charging software will provide Marcopolo and its customers with data and analysis on the operation and optimization of electric vehicle fleets. In the process, Zenobē will gain further valuable insight into international electric vehicle operations. In Australia, the agreement will investigate how Zenobē’s fleet charging expertise can save time and money for fleet operators. In the US, it will support the development of a pilot program to launch Marcopolo’s new eMinibus into the US market, offering trials to local operators. Zenobē will also facilitate small-scale software integration, pre-loading the software onto Marcopolo’s next generation prototype vehicles. This will provide Marcopolo with valuable information as it develops its electric vehicle offering, and will support Zenobē with integrating its software and electric vehicles around the world.

Steven Meersman, Co-founder and Director of Zenobē, said:

“Entering into this agreement will allow Marcopolo to tap into Zenobe’s expertise in battery electric vehicle operations, and crucially use our smart charging software to support the development of new electric vehicle models. We are excited to build on the projects we have delivered in Australia and to bring our software and expertise to new markets. Zenobē is proud to be helping Marcopolo, one of the largest bus manufacturers in the world, to meet growing global demand for zero emission vehicles.”

João Paulo Ledur, Strategy & Digital Transformation Director of Marcopolo, said:

“Developing complete and advanced solutions for bus electrification is part of our ESG strategy, that is why we have invested in projects and strategic partnerships with public and private companies, in the last years, to contribute to reducing the CO2 emissions in transportation. Zenobē is a pioneer in its segment and has technological expertise in almost 1.000 owned buses, acquired and rented in different markets around the world, offering, in addition to its software and hardware, an online platform for the management and operational efficiency of the batteries, including second life battery repurposing.”

Zenobē is going big on utility-scale battery storage in several markets including the UK and the US, as well as enabling electric vehicle fleet electrification in multiple markets. On utility scale projects in the US, Zenobē has recently partnered with JERA Americas. In the UK, it has started construction on ground-breaking battery storage projects to bring its total storage portfolio in Scotland to 1,050 MW / 2,100 MWh.

On the fleet electrification side, Zenobē recently completed construction of Australia’s largest electrified bus depot, providing a blueprint for the future of clean transport. Now fully commissioned and operational, the depot is an Australian first at this scale, boasting a large solar array, baseload metering, onsite energy storage system, grid connection, and vehicle charging. In the UK, Zenobē and smart bus service platform Zeelo signed a partnership to catalyze fleet electrification.

It is really great to see all these projects taking off in several countries. The energy transition is well underway!

