Qnovo Partners With Vanderhall Motor Works To Improve EV Range, Fast Charging, & Safety

About 10 million EVs were expected to be sold globally in 2022. That is some great progress in just over a decade since the launch of mass market EVs of the modern era. The range of modern EVs is getting better all the time and batteries are lasting a whole lot longer than most people had thought. The transition to electric mobility is well underway now, and all the technology to get us there is already available. We don’t have to wait for some magical tech in the future to really step up electrification. We can already get more out of what we already have.

One of the best ways of doing this is to incorporate intelligent battery management software and predictive analytics to improve the performance of electric vehicles, energy storage systems and also enhance general system health and safety.

Qnovo, headquartered in Milpitas, California, works with the world’s top automotive OEMs, and holds over 50 patents in the space. The first generation of Qnovo technology is in use in more than 150 million smartphones worldwide. The company has raised over $40M in funding over four rounds by leading investors, including BorgWarner, OGCI Climate Investments, Constellation Technology Ventures, BlueRun Ventures, U.S. Venture Partners, and RockPort Capital.

One of Qnovo’s new innovations for electrified mobility is SpectralX, a software-only solution that works as a layer on top of a manufacturer’s existing battery management system (BMS) with a minimal footprint. Qnovo also say that SpectralX is an intelligent BMS software that uses predictive analytics to improve battery performance, EV range by up to 10%, and safety in all types of electric vehicles with any type of lithium-ion battery. Qnovo say the addition of Qnovo’s Battery Genome© helps to automate the cell selection process, saving time in qualification to facilitate deployment of SpectralX in a matter of weeks on a vehicle.

“A major barrier in the widespread adoption of electric vehicles has been long charging times, range anxiety, and concerns around thermal events. Qnovo eradicates these issues and lays the foundations for mass EV adoption around the world, while significantly reducing carbon emissions by keeping batteries out of landfills for longer” says Nadim Maluf, CEO and Co-Founder at Qnovo.

Qnovo’s SpectralX Charging enhances the performance, safety, fast charging, and predictive capabilities of any BMS. By augmenting battery chemistry with computation and learning software, Qnovo enables batteries to charge faster without compromising battery life, extends range through increased depth of discharge, and provides all-weather safe charging.

Qnovo’s SpectralX Health and Safety goes beyond assessment capabilities to predictively identify cells that may be at risk of failure and recommend the rate of charge adjustment to mitigate the problems before they turn into safety hazards. It runs as a software layer over SpectralX Charging, combining adaptive charging and mitigation to deliver ultrafast charging without compromising safety, performance, or cycle life.

Qnovo SpectralX Services arms electric vehicle fleet management through on-vehicle and cloud-based applications. SpectralX Services deliver instantaneous and predictive state of battery through well-defined powertrain and cloud APIs to enhance on-vehicle and cloud applications.

It provides:

Fleet-wide battery SOH to optimize operations Safety monitoring to identify those vehicles with potential defective batteries Projected remaining useful life of a battery to better plan lifecycle management Predictive state of the battery to optimize route and load planning in real-time

CES, the most influential tech event in the world, is on right now in Vegas and Qnovo will be showing off the Vanderhall Brawley vehicle at CES 2023 from January 5-8 at Booth CP-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Qnovo has just announced today at CES that it has signed a strategic partnership with Vanderhall Motor Works (Vanderhall), a US manufacturer of light mobility vehicles. Vanderhall will utilize Qnovo’s new innovation for electrified mobility, SpectralX, in its electric vehicles in 2023.

“Implementing Qnovo’s SpectralX BMS software in the Brawley, our all-electric side by side, was a no-brainer,” said Stephen Hall, CEO of Vanderhall. “It helps us provide a superior all-electric vehicle by optimizing and reducing charging times, extending range, and mitigating potential safety risks. We’re excited to deploy this solution in multiple all-electric vehicles that will be launching globally in upcoming years.”

Image courtesy of Qnovo