XPeng & NIO See Similar Sales Growth In 2022, Flip-Flopped Q4 Trends

NIO and XPeng are two of the young Chinese automakers that specialize in smart, high-tech EV development and sales. They don’t mess with plugin hybrids. They don’t mess with “dumb cars.” They lead in tech innovation and cutting-edge deployment of new smart features, battery swapping, fast charging, and other matters. They’ve also followed similar growth paths, so it’s interesting to view them together and compare their results.

Just looking at full year-over-year growth, XPeng and NIO had quite similar results going from 2021 to 2022. Their charts look almost identical. Though, you can see that NIO went from a lower total in 2021 to a slightly higher total than XPeng in 2022. That’s a sign of a difference we’ll see highlighted much more in a moment.

You can take those same numbers and flip the charts to be paired by year rather than by brand. That’s what we’ve done here:

Sales 2021 2022 XPeng 98,155 120,757 NIO 91,429 122,486

The 4th quarter is where we see a real divergence in trends between these two automakers. XPeng collapsed year over year in the 4th quarter while NIO sales grew strongly.

What will 2023 bring? We’ll see! One thing is for sure, though: XPeng will want to turn things around. Its 4th quarter 2022 results were going far in the wrong direction.

Sales Q4 2021 Q4 2022 XPeng 41,751 22,204 NIO 25,034 40,052

