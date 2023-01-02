Connect with us

Tesla Model 3 Stats at 80,000 Miles, Heat Pump Water Heaters — Top 30 CleanTechnica Stories in 2022

Welp, 2022 is a wrap. Looking backward for a moment before charging on ahead again, let’s run through the most popular stories on CleanTechnica last year. A few repeat topics included Tesla Model 3 long-term reviews, heat pump water heaters, solid-state batteries, and Tesla topics in general. Check out the full list below.

Top 30 CleanTechnica Articles of 2022

  1. 3 Years & 80,000 Miles With My Tesla Model 3 — Battery Degradation, Maintenance Costs, Etc.
  2. A Heat Pump Water Heater Is The Energy Saving Equivalent Of 7 Solar Panels & Costs ⅙ the Price
  3. UPDATE: Anonymous Mustang Mach-E Customer Says A Ford Executive Told Them It’d Probably Be Better To Buy A Tesla
  4. How Long Can A Tesla Keep You Warm In A Frozen Traffic Jam? “Dirty Tesla” Finds Out [UPDATE]
  5. Best Selling Electric Cars in the World — January 2022
  6. Inspired By SpaceX Spat With Russia, Jeda Launches “American Broomstick”
  7. Tesla Model X In “Boat Mode” Escapes Hurricane Ian Floodwaters
  8. Georgia Tells Rivian: You Can’t Sell Electric Trucks Here
  9. Tesla Electric Vehicle Connection Buries Ford’s Solid-State Battery News
  10. Another Benefit To EVs: No Dead Weights Added To The Car
  11. Tesla Can’t Offer Pennsylvania Residents State Inspection Because They Don’t Have Emissions Testing Equipment
  12. Europe’s Energy Crisis Will Be Short-Lived & Reap Benefits
  13. Yale Study Puts The Kibosh On EV Emissions Myth
  14. We Did It, We Lost Access To Tesla Full Self Driving Beta!
  15. Meet The Zeekr 001: Model X Specs At Half The Price & Coming Soon To The US
  16. The Solid-State Energy Storage Dam Is About To Bust Wide Open
  17. 2024 Tesla Next-Generation Vehicle Should Sell For $12,500 After US Tax Credit
  18. Tesla Model 3 Owner Catches Body Shop Replacing His Car Parts After Renting It On Turo (Video)
  19. GAME CHANGER: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Sliding Rear Hatch
  20. All I Want For Christmas Is A New Voltex AL Heat Pump Water Heater
  21. $200 Million Says Solid-State Batteries Will Soon Crack Gasmobile Death Grip
  22. Elon Musk Has Gone Off The Rails, Will He Take Tesla & SpaceX With Him? (June 2022)
  23. Hyundai Built A Really Cool Efficient Camper Van
  24. Jeep: The V8 Is Dead
  25. Tesla Model 3 Maintenance Costs — Two Years Of Driving (Tires, Locked Trunk, 12V Battery)
  26. Suddenly, Heat Pump Clothes Dryers Are Having A Moment
  27. Volkswagen Dealers Aren’t Happy About The Scout
  28. People Are Starting To Receive Starlink RV Terminals, & They’re Efficient
  29. Update: One Year On, Ford Dealers Keep Playing Games
  30. Tesla To Employ Thousands Of Its “Humanoid Robots” In Its Factories

There they are — the 30 most popular CleanTechnica stories in 2022. What will 2023 bring?

 
Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

