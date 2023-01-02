Tesla Model 3 Stats at 80,000 Miles, Heat Pump Water Heaters — Top 30 CleanTechnica Stories in 2022

Welp, 2022 is a wrap. Looking backward for a moment before charging on ahead again, let’s run through the most popular stories on CleanTechnica last year. A few repeat topics included Tesla Model 3 long-term reviews, heat pump water heaters, solid-state batteries, and Tesla topics in general. Check out the full list below.
Top 30 CleanTechnica Articles of 2022
- 3 Years & 80,000 Miles With My Tesla Model 3 — Battery Degradation, Maintenance Costs, Etc.
- A Heat Pump Water Heater Is The Energy Saving Equivalent Of 7 Solar Panels & Costs ⅙ the Price
- UPDATE: Anonymous Mustang Mach-E Customer Says A Ford Executive Told Them It’d Probably Be Better To Buy A Tesla
- How Long Can A Tesla Keep You Warm In A Frozen Traffic Jam? “Dirty Tesla” Finds Out [UPDATE]
- Best Selling Electric Cars in the World — January 2022
- Inspired By SpaceX Spat With Russia, Jeda Launches “American Broomstick”
- Tesla Model X In “Boat Mode” Escapes Hurricane Ian Floodwaters
- Georgia Tells Rivian: You Can’t Sell Electric Trucks Here
- Tesla Electric Vehicle Connection Buries Ford’s Solid-State Battery News
- Another Benefit To EVs: No Dead Weights Added To The Car
- Tesla Can’t Offer Pennsylvania Residents State Inspection Because They Don’t Have Emissions Testing Equipment
- Europe’s Energy Crisis Will Be Short-Lived & Reap Benefits
- Yale Study Puts The Kibosh On EV Emissions Myth
- We Did It, We Lost Access To Tesla Full Self Driving Beta!
- Meet The Zeekr 001: Model X Specs At Half The Price & Coming Soon To The US
- The Solid-State Energy Storage Dam Is About To Bust Wide Open
- 2024 Tesla Next-Generation Vehicle Should Sell For $12,500 After US Tax Credit
- Tesla Model 3 Owner Catches Body Shop Replacing His Car Parts After Renting It On Turo (Video)
- GAME CHANGER: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Sliding Rear Hatch
- All I Want For Christmas Is A New Voltex AL Heat Pump Water Heater
- $200 Million Says Solid-State Batteries Will Soon Crack Gasmobile Death Grip
- Elon Musk Has Gone Off The Rails, Will He Take Tesla & SpaceX With Him? (June 2022)
- Hyundai Built A Really Cool Efficient Camper Van
- Jeep: The V8 Is Dead
- Tesla Model 3 Maintenance Costs — Two Years Of Driving (Tires, Locked Trunk, 12V Battery)
- Suddenly, Heat Pump Clothes Dryers Are Having A Moment
- Volkswagen Dealers Aren’t Happy About The Scout
- People Are Starting To Receive Starlink RV Terminals, & They’re Efficient
- Update: One Year On, Ford Dealers Keep Playing Games
- Tesla To Employ Thousands Of Its “Humanoid Robots” In Its Factories
There they are — the 30 most popular CleanTechnica stories in 2022. What will 2023 bring?
